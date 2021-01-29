Breaking: EU introduces export controls on coronavirus vaccines

The EU has introduced export restrictions on Covid vaccines produced in the bloc following a bitter tit-for-tat with Astrazeneca.

European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis this afternoon announced that companies producing coronavirus vaccines will now be required to provide “much more transparency”.

“Companies applying for export authorisation will now have to provide information on their export destinations, quantities and so on for a period of three months prior to entering into force,” Dombrovskis told an EU press conference.

“This will help to shed light on export tendencies in recent weeks and months.”

Dombrovskis confirmed exports to the UK will be affected by the changes.

The move follows an escalating dispute between the EU and Astrazeneca, after the Anglo-Swedish firm said it would no longer be able to supply the bloc with the number of doses originally agreed.

Astrazeneca’s vaccine received the green light from the EU’s medicines regulator this afternoon for emergency use in all over-18s.

However, the firm last week said manufacturing issues meant it would only be able to fulfil around 40 per cent of its original 400m-dose order to the EU.

The announcement sparked furious backlash from the EU, with the bloc on Wednesday announcing it would consider restricting exports of vaccines made on the continent as a result.

EU officials demanded that Cambridge-based Astrazeneca divert some of its vaccine supplies from UK plants to be distributed across the continent.

But Astrazeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said the company was contractually obliged to supply the UK first.

“We reject the logic of first come, first served,” said Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for health and food safety. “That may work in a butcher’s shop but not in contracts and not in our advanced purchase agreements.”

Announcing the export controls this afternoon, Kyriakides said: “Commitments need to be kept, and agreements are binding. Advance purchase agreements need to be respected.”

“Today, we have developed a system which will allow us to know whether vaccines are being exported from the EU. This increased transparency will also come with a responsibility for the EU to authorise, with our members states, these vaccine exports.”

UK health officials have warned that the changes may affect the UK’s supplies of both the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.

A spokesperson for Number 10 yesterday insisted that any export controls would “not affect the current timetable” of the UK vaccine rollout, but refused to comment on whether they would reduce Britain’s vaccine supplies.

It is understood that any export restrictions on vaccines from the EU into the UK are in violation of the Irish Protocol, which came into effect at the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January.

The Brexit agreement states that “quantitative restriction on exports are prohibited between the Union and Northern Ireland,” with restrictions on exports of goods from Northern Ireland into the UK in turn prohibited.