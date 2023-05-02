BP unveils massive £3.97bn profit as oil and gas price hikes continue to fuel energy giant’s earnings

BP has unveiled its second-highest first-quarter profit in more than a decade, fuelled by historically elevated oil and gas prices.

The energy giant confirmed underlying replacement cost profits – the way the company prefers to measure its earnings – of £3.97bn in the first quarter.

This is a significant dip on the £8.65bn earnings generated in the previous quarter, and is also below £4.96bn earnings reported in last year’s first quarter.

However, it’s still the second highest first quarter period of trading since 2008 – with profits powered amid the energy crisis.

BP attributed its performance to “exceptional” gas marketing and trading, and “very strong” oil trading.

The figures will likely revive the debate over the windfall tax is tough enough – with BP revealing it paid £2.7bn in taxes worldwide.

This includes £520m on its North Sea business in the first quarter, including its contributions to the windfall tax which was toughened last year.

However, there are weaker-than-expected cash flow means, with BP slashing buybacks from £2.2bn to £1.4bn.

This follows BP’s bumper £23bn profits last year – fuelled by soaring fossil fuel prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While prices have dipped since then – gas remains more than double conventional pre-crisis prices while oil has remained robust at $75 per barrel amid challenging economic headwinds.

It is not the first energy giant to unveil mega quarterly earnings this year, with Stateside rivals Chevron and Exxon Mobil last week posting profits of £5.27bn and £9.17bn respectively.

Shell results later this week

BP also emerged from its shareholder showdown unscathed last week, fighting off rebellious activists with overwhelming support for its watered-down climate plans.

It is planning to hike spending on drilling for oil and gas by £6.4bn – while also increasing spending on the transition to a green economy by the same amount.

The company has also eased its in oil and gas production reductions from 40 per cent to 25 per cent at the end of this decade to be an adjustment to its wider climate strategy, which was resoundingly approved by shareholders last year.

Shell is also set to unveil its earnings on Thursday later this week – inviting calls from politicians and climate groups to further clamp down on profits made by energy giants.

Both companies have made vast investment pledges this decade, with Shell and BP announcing plans to invest £25bn and £18bn respectively this decade in domestic waters.

Away from the energy giants, North Sea firms are slashing investment in new projects following the toughened windfall tax last year – with growing concerns over whether Ithaca Energy will commit to Rosebank, the biggest undeveloped oil and gas field in UK waters which it has a 20 per cent stake in.