Boxer Amir Khan banned from ALL SPORT for two years after accepting doping charge

Amir Khan has received a two-year ban for failing a doping test after his defeat to Kell Brook in February 2022

British boxer Amir Khan has received a two-year ban for doping around the time of his farewell fight against Kell Brook last year.

Khan, 36, tested positive for the banned steroid ostarine following his defeat against domestic rival Brook in Manchester 14 months ago.

The former light-welterweight world champion accepted that he had committed a doping violation but argued that he had not taken the drug intentionally.

An independent panel convened in January accepted that claim but national anti-doping chiefs imposed a two-year ban on the basis of strict liability.

Khan retired after the Brook fight so the ban does not affect his immediate plans but rules out a comeback in the short term.

The ban applies to all sports, so the former Olympic silver medallist is also unable to work with athletes from other disciplines until his suspension is served.

Jane Rumble, chief executive of UK Anti-Doping, said: “This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue anti-doping rule violations in order to protect clean sport.

“Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample.

“It is important that all athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously.

“Not doing so risks damaging not only an athlete’s career, but also undermining public confidence in clean sport.”

Khan won the WBA light-welterweight title in 2009 and added the IBF belt in 2011 but lost both in his next fight.