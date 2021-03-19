Boris Johnson's director of comms to join The Sun as deputy editor-in-chief

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s director of communications will move to The Sun as the newspaper’s new deputy editor-in-chief, just a few months after he took on the top job at Number 10.

James Slack took over as Johnson’s director of communications at the end of last year.

The former political editor of the Daily Mail had previously worked as a spokesman for Johnson and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Read more: Hidden cuts in Rishi Sunak’s Budget to deliver ‘second austerity’, says IFS

“I’m deeply grateful to everyone I’ve worked with at No10, and to the two Prime Ministers who it has been such an honour to serve,” Slack said in a statement.

“Journalism is in my blood and working in a senior role at what is the most popular newspaper in Britain is an ambition I have held all of my life. Such opportunities don’t come along very often and I can’t wait to start work.”

Victoria Newton, editor-in-chief of The Sun, added: “James has an exceptional track record in journalism and wide ranging experiences, including leading a large team and all forms of digital publishing.

“He will bring his brilliant editing skills and news sense to The Sun, as well as a clear understanding of the institutions that support public life. The Sun’s broad readership cares deeply about Britain and James has a strong understanding of our audience.”

Keith Poole left his role as deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun at the end of February to become editor-in-chief of the New York Post.