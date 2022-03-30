Boris Johnson plays down onshore wind power

Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of ramping up onshore wind power in the government’s upcoming energy strategy.

The Prime Minister instead singled out ramping up offshore wind power and nuclear power when facing questions about his energy plans from the House of Commons’ Liaison Committee.

He said: “Renewables are fantastic and offshore wind – and I stress offshore wind – I think has massive potential. But so does nuclear. In the UK we have failed for a generation to put in enough long-term supply and it’s been one of those colossal mistakes.“

Following the UK’s decision to phase out Russian oil imports this year, Johnson is looking to outline plans to cut down its reliance on overseas energy imports.

He wants to significantly expand domestic renewables, nuclear power and North Sea oil and gas exploration.

However, his promised energy strategy has been delayed amid cabinet splits – despite first being announced earlier this month.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has pushed for planning laws to be relaxed so that onshore wind farms do not have to be approved and included in local community plans.

According to The Financial Times, he wants to double capacity from 15GW to 30GW by the end of the decade.

Kwarteng has support from Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove but has faced opposition from Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly concerned about plans to ramp up nuclear power – and is wary of the heavy spending commitments required beyond Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C.