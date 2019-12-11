Booze boom: UK pub numbers grow for the first time in a decade

The number of UK pubs and bars grew in 2019, sparking hopes of a turnaround in fortunes for Britain’s boozers after a decade of decline.



New figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed that there was a net gain of 320 pubs this year.

This was driven by an increase of 345 sites in England. Northern Ireland gained five pubs and bars, while Scotland and Wales both posted decreases.



The positive figures mark the first time the UK has enjoyed a net gain in drinking holes after a decade of decline. Between 2010 and 2018 the country lost 5,855 pubs – an average of 732 per year.



While the boom will be a boon to boozers, it could also spell good news for employment, according to digital growth firm Stampede, which obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request.



Stampede calculated that the increase in pubs and bars over the last year could have created up to 9,000 new jobs and generated additional revenue of as much as £740m.



“The pub trade has had very little to celebrate in the last decade, but I’m sure they’ll raise a glass to these new numbers,” said Patrick Clover, Stampede founder and chief executive.



“Pubs have a hugely important place in our society both socially as well as economically, being one of the UK’s biggest employers.”



However, the figures are less reassuring for independent publicans, as the overall growth was driven by large groups. By contrast, the number of pubs with a turnover of less than £100,000 decreased by 55 over the year.



Consolidation has swept the industry over recent months, with pub and brewery chain Greene King agreeing a £2.7bn takeover deal with Hong Kong’s CK Asset Holdings in August.



Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate and pub chain Ei Group are also set to merge in a £1.3bn deal, subject to regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, JD Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin yesterday announced plans to splurge £200m over the next four years to beef up the footprint of his budget pub chain.



A spokesperson for the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said: “We would cautiously welcome any good news for pubs, however our own data suggests a higher base of pubs, and has shown higher closure rates for the last five years.

“If people want to see pubs flourish, policy makers need to create the right environment for them to grow.”

The BBPA will release its own report on 2019 pub numbers in the new year.



