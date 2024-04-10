Provided By

Spurs vs Thunder Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses and Same-Game Parlay Bets

The San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, as we get the final matchup this season between Rookie of the Year contenders Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

The Spurs have won five of their last eight games in the NBA, featuring some monster games from Wembanyama, while the Thunder have bounced back from three successive defeats with back-to-back wins coming into this one.

The Thunder still have a shot to finish the season as the number one seed in the Western Conference, sitting a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, who also play each other tonight.

Ahead of the game, we have found the best betting promo codes that can be claimed and used, as well as our picks for a same-game parlay.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Spurs vs Thunder Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Spurs vs Thunder Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Spurs +15.5 (-108) O 226.5 (-108) +800 Thunder -15.5 (-112) U 226.5 (-112) -1350

Spurs vs Thunder Same-Game Parlay Picks

The following three selections can give you odds of +485 on DraftKings Sportsbook on a same-game parlay.

SA Spurs +15.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 28.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous Alexander Over 5.5 Assists

With the Spurs playing some of their basketball of the season in recent weeks, we like the odds of them covering the spread in this game, even if we don’t expect them to win this game. The previous meeting saw the Spurs pull off an upset 132-118 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performances have seen him enter the MVP conversation this season, and the 25-year-old has averaged 30.3 points and 6 assists against the Spurs in three games this year. We expect him to go over on both points and assists in this game.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy