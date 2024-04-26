Provided By

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 3

The NBA playoff first-round series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans heads to the home of the Pelicans for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Thunder’s 2-0 lead does not tell the whole story, and it is certainly not the series over. The Pelicans went 28-14 on the road in the regular NBA season, the best record of any team; however, they just missed the opportunity to snatch a win on the road in games 1 and 2.

Coming off of a 32-point victory but now with two games’ worth of data for their opponents on how to beat them, will the Pelicans halve the deficit in game 3? Ahead of the match, keep reading to find the best betting promos that can be claimed and used on the game, as well as the available odds and our favorite bets.

Thunder vs Pelicans Betting Promos

Thunder vs Pelicans Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Thunder -1 (-112) O 209.5 (-110) -118 Pelicans +1 (-108) U 209.5 (-110) -102

Thunder vs Pelicans Best Bets

Ahead of Thunder vs Pelicans Game 3, we have included our two favorite bets below.

Pelicans +1 (-108)

Despite being 2-0 down in the series, the threat from the New Orleans-based side has been prevalent. Now that they are back at home, it is their chance to halve the deficit to 2-1. This season, the Pelicans have been the underdogs in 33 games, winning 19, over 57% of the time, making the money line an exciting option ahead of game 3.

Chet Holmgren O 16.5 (-108)

There were questions about how the rookie would perform in the playoffs, especially against the hugely strong and physical center for the Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas. However, the Thunder rookie has dominated the matchup, and we hope to see this continue. He is the Thunder’s second-leading scorer too, which is encouraging for the over 16.5 points.

FAQs

When is Thunder vs Pelicans being played?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs the New Orleans Pelicans is being played on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at the Smoothie King Center.

What time does the Thunder vs Pelicans start?

The Thunder vs Pelicans Game 3 starts at 3:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Thunder vs Pelicans?

The betting favorite ahead of the clash is the Thunder, who currently leads the series 2-0.