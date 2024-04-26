Provided By

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 3

With the series tied at 1-1, the Los Angeles Clippers head to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round Playoff matchup.

The Clippers were dominant in their 109-97 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1, but the latter responded thanks to a combined 55 points from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to win 96-93 and level the series.

Kawhi Leonard made his return for Game 2, but with his health still in question, it remains to be seen how long it will take him to return to his All-Star level following a 15-point, 7-17 FG effort. Read on to find the best betting promos that can be claimed and used on Game 3, as well as the available odds and our best bets for the game.

Clippers vs Mavericks Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Clippers +4.5 (-110) O 210.5 (-110) +150 Mavericks -4.5 (-110) U 210.5 (-110) -180

Clippers vs Mavericks Best Bets

Ahead of Clippers vs Mavericks Game 3, we have included our two favorite bets below.

Mavericks -4.5 (-110)

The Mavericks stole home-court advantage in Game 2 and are favored to win the series with most sportsbooks. They looked far more like themselves in the most recent outing and slowed a sluggish Clippers offense to just 93 points. With the health of the Clippers’ Leonard still in doubt, we expect the Mavericks to be more assertive on their home floor and to make a statement in this game by covering the spread, which they would’ve achieved in the previous game were it not for a Paul George buzzer-beater at the end of regulation in the closing seconds.

Paul George O 21.5 Points (+100)

Paul George has scored 22 points in each of the two games of this series so far, leading to us liking his chances of scoring over 21.5 points in this game at +100. With Leonard still working his way back to full health, there is likely to be greater responsibility on George to keep up his offensive production, particularly on the road. Having averaged 22.6 points per game during the regular season, this is a number the 33-year-old is familiar with.

FAQs

When is Clippers vs Mavericks being played?

The Clippers vs Mavericks play on Friday, 26th April 2024, at the American Airlines Center.

What time does the Clippers vs Mavericks start?

Game 3 of the Clippers vs Mavericks is set to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Clippers vs Mavericks?

The betting favorites ahead of the Game 3 clash are the Dallas Mavericks.