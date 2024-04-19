Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets GUARANTEED for NBA Playoffs First Round

FanDuel is offering new customers the opportunity to claim $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer.

To claim these bonus bets, sign up to FanDuel for the first time through the link provided and place a first bet worth at least $5 on any sport. Once this bet has been settled, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets to use.

Unlike previous FanDuel promos, this current offer guarantees customers $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your $5 qualifying bet. Previously, FanDuel required a winning moneyline bet to unlock the bonus bets.

This weekend marks the start of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, with eight games taking place, four on Saturday and four on Sunday. To get your bonus bets in time for the official opening of the postseason, read our breakdown of how to claim the FanDuel promo code offer below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs First Round

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Click ‘join now’. Enter the details requested when during registration. Make a first deposit worth at least $10. Place a first bet worth $5 on any sport. Receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. Use your bonus bets within 7 days. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy