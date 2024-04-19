Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000 for $1k Bonus on NBA Playoffs First Round

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can get a $1,000 first bet bonus in North Carolina and 23 other states by signing up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000.

Under the terms of this offer, new Caesars Sportsbook customers can get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. The bonus applies if your first cash bet loses, with a refund in bonus bets of up to $1,000 being offered if you are unsuccessful with your first wager.

The size of the refund of bonus bets will match the size of your first stake, capped at $1,000. If your first bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account.

Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to be eligible for this promo ahead of the NBA Playoffs. The first round starts on Saturday and NBA fans have eight games to sit back and enjoy this weekend. For more information on how to claim this promo, read below.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code on NBA Playoffs

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any NBA Playoffs first round market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

