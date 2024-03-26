Provided By

SRH vs MI: IPL Betting, Match Preview and Odds

Wednesday’s match 8 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians sees two teams meet, both of whom have lost their first matches in the 2024 IPL. Hoping to secure their first win of the campaign in their first game at home, SRH would love nothing more to put on a show for their home crowd. As we look ahead to the match, continue reading below for everything you need to know, including best IPL betting sites, previews and more.

Betting Sites

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Match Preview

Pat Cummins led out the Sunrisers in their opening match against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but saw his side narrowly miss out on the win by just four runs. The standout performers from the fixture, Shahbaz Ahmed and Heinrich Klaasen, got their side so close to victory and will be hoping to do that bit more this time to secure their first points. MI also lost by a narrow margin, with just 6 runs being the difference between the two sides. Two sides up for the fight, who can come out on top and get their season up and running?

Head-to-Head

SRH vs MI have met each other 21 times in the tournament’s history; below are the head-to-head results where just a single game has resulted in a tie.

Result SRH MI Win 9 11 Loss 11 9 No Result 1 1

Key Stats

There are several players who, in this fixture, could reach some stunning career milestones. We have listed some of these below.

Sunrisers batter Mayank Agarwal is 2 sixes away from reaching 100 sixes in the IPL

SRH captain Pat Cummins needs four wickets to reach 50 in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma is one catch away from 100.

MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah is just 2 away from 150 wickets in the IPL.

Ones to Watch

Henrick Klaasen – SRH – Batter

Hardik Pandya – MI – All-rounder

SRH vs MI Latest Odds

The latest SRH vs MI odds are as follows. Odds accurate as of 26/3/24.

SRH – 2.15

MI – 1.7

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/