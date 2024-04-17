Provided By

Best West Ham vs Leverkusen Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

On Thursday, April 18th, West Ham will look to overturn their 2-0 away deficit in the Europa League at home to newly Crowned Bundesliga Champions Bayer Leverkusen. With such a huge game on the horizon, there also comes a wide range of top-quality betting offers, free bets, tips, and much more! All of these topics and many more will be discussed in this article, including some of the UK’s biggest and best sportsbooks, like Copy Bet! Make sure to read on to learn more!

Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 OR £60 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Copy Bet offers a novel approach to betting by enabling users to mimic successful tipsters. Launched in 2016, it has attracted attention for its unique feature. However, recent reviews suggest customer service challenges and issues with account management. While some users report positive experiences with quick withdrawals and responsive support, others caution against potential difficulties. It’s important for users to thoroughly understand the platform’s policies and procedures to ensure a satisfactory experience. New customers signing up for this site for the first time will instantly be rewarded with an exclusive sign-up offer of bet £10 Get a whopping £50 in free bets! These free bets are free to be used across all sports betting markets on the Copy Bet site! Click the link to get started!

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

BetVictor is renowned for its user-friendly interface and extensive betting options, making it a favourite among punters. With a solid reputation for sports betting and casino games, it offers competitive odds and exciting promotions. Customer reviews are mixed, with many praising the responsive customer service and efficient payouts, while others point out challenges with account management. BetVictor is a strong contender in the online betting scene, offering a reliable and enjoyable experience. New customers signing up for the first time on the BetVictor site will be offered the chance to claim an excellent welcome offer of Bet £10 Get £40 in free bets! This offer is only available to those signing up for the site for the very first time and who stake a £10 qualifying bet on any eligible market!

18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org

William Hill, with its rich heritage in UK betting, is lauded for its extensive market range and user-friendly services. It’s recognized for making positive contributions to society and fostering a workplace balance. The brand has shown resilience and adaptability, maintaining a strong high-street presence. Customers enjoy competitive odds and a diverse betting experience. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, William Hill continues to be a reputable choice for bettors worldwide. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered a chance to claim the William Hill sign-up offer of £30 in free bets!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Betfred, established in 1967, has grown from a single shop to a respected UK bookmaker with a strong online presence. Known for its vast betting options, particularly in horse and greyhound racing, it offers competitive odds and attractive promotions. While the recent app update has received mixed feedback, Betfred maintains a loyal customer base due to its user-friendly platform and efficient customer service. It remains a popular choice for bettors seeking a reliable betting experience. Betfred is also currently offering all new customers signing up for the first time a chance to claim a whopping £50 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any eligible market and enter the promo code WELCOME50. Click the link provided to learn more!

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Spreadex stands out for its user-friendly platform and competitive fees, catering to both sports and financial spread bettors. It’s praised for its efficient banking and generous bonuses, though it has a limited product portfolio. While some users report positive experiences with fast payouts, others have faced customer service challenges and account management issues. Overall, Spreadex offers a distinctive betting experience, but it’s important to be mindful of its terms and policies. Every time a new player signs up for this site, they are given the chance to claim a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet.

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Spreadex was Best Value Bookie on the 22/23 Premier League 1×2 market with an average overround of 102.1%! See full details here.

BetMGM is recognized for its generous bonuses and player-friendly odds, making it a solid choice for bettors. The platform is user-friendly, with a pleasant sportsbook experience and a reliable rewards program. However, it faces criticism for customer service issues and limited payment options. Despite these challenges, BetMGM’s fast payouts and comprehensive betting options keep it competitive in the market. It’s a commendable option for both new and seasoned bettors. New customers singing up for the first time will be able to claim a whopping £40 in free bets when they place a £10 qualifying bet on eligible markets.

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

How To Claim West Ham vs Leverkusen Free Bets

Below, we have provided a full step-by-step guide on properly and successfully claiming your free bets from the UK’s best sports betting sites!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

West Ham vs Leverkusen Preview

West Ham United faces a formidable challenge in the Europa League against Newly Crowned Bundesliga Champions Bayer Leverkusen. After a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, The Hammers are under pressure to overturn the deficit at the London Stadium. Leverkusen’s unbeaten run of 42 games makes them the favourites, but West Ham’s resilience and potential for a comeback can’t be underestimated. With key players like Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri sidelined due to yellow cards, David Moyes will need to strategize carefully. This match is set to be a captivating battle of wills and tactics.

West Ham vs Leverkusen Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

West Ham Win – 12/5

Draw – 13/5

Leverkusen Win – 10/11

West Ham vs Leverkusen Tips

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

West Ham To Win in 90 Minutes @ 12/5 with Copy Bet

Bayer Leverkusen To Win The Tie @ 1/33 with Copy Bet

Related Posts

Click here to learn more about the best betting sites in the UK

FAQs

When is West Ham vs Leverkusen?

West Ham will play Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League Quarter-final second leg on Thursday, April 18th, at the London Stadium.

Where To Watch West Ham vs Leverkusen?

Customers who are registered with any of the above-mentioned UK football betting sites can livestream all of the action between West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen for free from their devices.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/