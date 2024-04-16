Provided By

Predictions For Barcelona vs PSG – Betting Offers, Tips & OddsÂ

Barcelona will host Paris Saint Germain in the Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, on Tuesday, April 16th. This Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie will carry on from the 3-2 win for Barca in Paris last week and will be a huge game for both sets of fans and the neutrals! With such a big game comes some incredible welcome offers from the UKâ€™s biggest and best betting sites, such as Copy Bet and many more! Make sure to read on to learn more about these incredibly generous welcome offers, how to claim them, and much more!Â

Copy Bet – Bet Â£10 Get Â£50Â BetVictor – Bet Â£10 Get Â£40Â William Hill – Bet Â£10 Get Â£30Â Betfred – Bet Â£10 Get Â£50Â Spreadex – Bet Â£10 Get Â£40Â BetMGM – Bet Â£10 Get Â£40

Copy Bet offers a new and exciting approach to betting by allowing customers to emulate successful tipsters. Since the siteâ€™s launch in 2016, it has attracted wide-scale attention for its unique features. However, reviews suggest customer service issues with account management. While some users report positive experiences with quick withdrawals and responsive support, others caution against potential difficulties. It’s important for users to thoroughly understand the platform’s policies and procedures to ensure a satisfactory experience. New customers signing up for the Copy Bet site for the first time will be automatically credited with a welcome offer consisting of bet Â£10 get Â£50 in free bets! These free bets are free to use across all sports betting markets on the Copy Bet site and mobile app.

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at Â£10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – Â£500.

BetVictor shines as a reputable online betting platform, offering a vast array of sports and casino games. Users commend its intuitive interface and diverse betting options, backed by solid customer support. While some users suggest improvements in withdrawal times, BetVictor’s competitive odds and user-friendly mobile app make it a firm favourite among bettors. With a strong focus on security and responsible gambling, BetVictor stands as a reliable and enjoyable choice for online gaming enthusiasts. BetVictor is currently offering all first-time customers the chance to claim a generous bet Â£10 get Â£40 welcome offer when they sign up for the first time and stake a Â£10 qualifying bet! Click the link provided to get started!

18+ Opt in, bet Â£10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get Â£40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org

William Hill is a well-established sports betting brand known for its comprehensive coverage and competitive odds. The platform offers a user-friendly experience with a variety of betting options. While some users have reported issues with account management, William Hill’s commitment to responsible gambling and customer service is commendable. With its rich history and ongoing innovation, William Hill remains a popular choice for bettors seeking a reliable, safe, and engaging betting environment. First-time customers signing up for the site for the very first time will be granted a whopping Â£30 in free bets when they sign up and stake a Â£10 qualifying bet on any eligible markets!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. Â£30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum Â£10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Betfred excels as a seasoned bookmaker, offering a vast selection of sports and betting markets. Established in 1967, it has a strong high street presence and a dynamic online platform. Users enjoy the intuitive app and frequent promotions, though some desire quicker in-play updates. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and responsible gambling, Betfred’s legacy continues to attract bettors seeking a reliable and engaging betting experience. Betfred is currently offering all new customers signing up for the very first time the chance to claim a whopping Â£50 in free bets when customers sign up and enter the promo code WELCOME50.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet Â£10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: Â£20 In-Play, Â£20 Acca & 50 x Â£0.20 (Â£10) Free Spins on Fishinâ€™ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Spreadex stands out with its unique blend of sports spread betting and financial markets. The platform is lauded for its user-friendly interface and diverse market options. While it offers competitive odds and bonuses, some users suggest improvements in customer service and withdrawal times. Despite mixed reviews, Spreadex’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement makes it a notable choice for those interested in sports betting. First-time customers are instantly greeted with an exceptional welcome offer of bet Â£10 get Â£40 in free bets! Click the link to learn more.

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Spreadex was Best Value Bookie on the 22/23 Premier League 1×2 market with an average overround of 102.1%! See full details here.

BetMGM offers a dynamic betting experience with a wide range of sports and casino games. While some users report challenges with customer service and withdrawals, the platform is generally praised for its user-friendly interface and diverse betting options. BetMGM’s commitment to innovation is evident in its mobile app, which enhances the betting experience. Despite mixed reviews, BetMGM’s dedication to providing a secure and engaging environment makes it a noteworthy choice for bettors. New customers signing up for this incredible sportsbook will receive a whopping Â£40 in free bets when they sign up for the first time and stake a qualifying bet of Â£10!

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a Â£10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x Â£10 horse racing, 1 x Â£10 Bet Builder, 1 x Â£10 Acca and 1 x Â£10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How To Claim Barcelona vs PSG Free Bets

Follow these simple steps listed below in order to properly and successfully claim free bets from your preferred UK football betting site. These steps have been made simple in order to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Barcelona vs PSG Preview

In a highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal, Barcelona will host PSG at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Carrying a 3-2 aggregate lead, Barcelona aims to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2018-19. Xavi’s squad, unbeaten in 13 games, will miss key players due to suspensions but remains hopeful with Raphinha’s form and Christensen’s crucial first-leg goal. PSG, led by former Barca manager Luis Enrique, is confident despite the deficit. With Mbappe’s talent and a rested team, they seek a comeback. It’s a clash of titans, where strategy and individual brilliance will decide who advances.

Barcelona vs PSG Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.Â

Barcelona Win – 23/20

Draw – 14/5

PSG Win – 19/10

Barcelona vs PSG Tips

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.Â

Barcelona To Qualify @ 27/100 with Copy Bet

Over 2 Goals @ 1/6 with Copy bet

FAQs

When is Barcelona vs PSG?

Barcelona will face PSG in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final after leading 3-2 on aggregate. This match will take place on Tuesday, April 16th, in the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Where To Watch Barcelona vs PSG?

Customers registered with any of the above-mentioned UK football betting sites are given the opportunity to livestream all of the action via the siteâ€™s dedicated mobile app or website.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.