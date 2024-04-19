Provided By

Caesars Casino Promo Code: CITY2500 in MI, PA, WV, and NJ

New players at Caesars Online Casino can claim the Caesars promo code CITY2500 when signing up. Players in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania can get a 100% Deposit Match up to $2,500 + 2500 Reward Credits when you wager $25+. T&Cs Apply.

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Caesars Palace Online Casino is only available in MI, PA, WV, ON, NJ.

Caesars Casino Promo Code

Find a breakdown of the Caesars Casino promo code below:

Caesars Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $2,500 + 2500 Reward Credits when you wager $25+ Caesars Promo Code CITY2500 Min. Deposit $10 Additional Offers 2,500 Reward Credits Min. Wager $25

How to claim the Caesars Casino Promo Code

Click here to head to Caesars Online Casino. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the Caesars promo code CITY2500. Deposit a minimum of $10 in order to receive a 100% match deposit up to $2,500. (max deposit $2,500) If you would like to receive an additional 2,500 Caesars Reward Credits, you will be required to deposit and wager a minimum of $25+ on Casino Games. Caesars Reward Credits will be awarded to your account upon completion of these actions and if the player meets the requirements. Enjoy!

Where is Caesars Casino Legal for Online Players?

Caesars Online Casino is only available to players aged 21+ and in only 4 states in the US. These states are Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virgina.

Caesars Casino Promo Code T&Cs

Must be 21+ and physically present in MI, NJ, PA and WV only. New users and first deposit only. Must register using eligible promo code. Wager $25+ to receive 2,500 Reward Credits. Max. deposit-match bonus of $2,500. Minimum wagering within 7 days required to unlock bonuses. NJ bonuses apply to slot play only. Full terms and wagering requirements at Caesarspalaceonline.com/promos. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? MI: Call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117; NJ, WV, PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: Visit 1800gambler.net

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.