Markets today: More US records while European markets snooze

It’s been a slow start to the week for European stocks with little in the way of volume or direction, and it looks set to be a similar pattern today.

The same can’t really be said for US stocks which continue to make new record highs, with the Nasdaq and the S&P500 pushing ever higher, although the Dow or the Russell 2000 both closed slightly lower on the day.

“The performance of the Russell 2000 was particularly concerning if you take the view that the US economy is about to spring out of the traps and put on a growth spurt. It is exactly these types of smaller company that would be expected to benefit the most from a US economic rebound,” according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, this morning.

Read more: US pauses Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine after links to blood clot deaths

Johnson and Johnson in trouble

Some of yesterday’s Dow weakness was down to Johnson and Johnson shares coming under pressure after their one-shot jab was suspended by US regulators, due to concerns about blood clots.

“If all this sounds rather familiar it is, given that the jab is very similar to the AstraZeneca one as it is a modified adenovirus, in the same way the Astra/Oxford jab is,” he said, pointing out that US regulators want more time to study the data before continuing the rollout of the jab.

European regulators had already been exploring blood clot links a few days ago so the US suspension is not good news, while it was being reported that Pfizer was upping the price for its Covid19 vaccine to €19.50 a jab over the next few years

Read more: Johnson & Johnson to delay rollout of Covid vaccine to Europe

All of this is happening against a backdrop of another sharp fall in US 10-year yields, despite a March CPI number that was slightly higher than expected.

“This would appear to suggest that for all the recent concerns about rising inflationary pressure, the general consensus would appear to be that for now it is being considered transitory,” Hewson noted.

“In reality it is simply too early to know given that on an annualised basis this month’s numbers were always going to be much higher when compared to a year ago. This is because this time last year the US economy was put into lockdown, along with the UK and Europe which introduced a deflationary shockwave, as demand plunged as did prices,” he explained.

Hewson stressed it will take “a few more months” of 2.6 per cent CPI reads before markets become too concerned, however there are still plenty of warning signs, with supply chain disruptions putting upward pressure on prices, while recent prices paid data has also seen sharp moves to the upside, he added.

“If these start to become sustained then we could well see further upward pressure on yields. For now, yields seem contained, hence the lack of dip in equity markets.”

The continued insistence on the part of US policymakers that they intend to ignore any short-term spikes in prices is also helping, with Fed chair Jay Powell expected to reiterate that stance once again later today, just before the release of the latest Fed Beige Book. In March this showed that the jobs market was only showing a slow improvement.

“Today’s picture is expected to offer a much more optimistic outlook; however, we should also look for signs of an acceleration in prices. Overall, it would be a huge surprise if this Beige Book didn’t offer a much more optimistic outlook for the US economy,” Hewson said.

Read more: FTSE 250 bests main market after postive GDP data fails to move the dial