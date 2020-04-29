Barclays' first quarter profit falls by £600m amid coronavirus disruption

Barclays’ profit has fallen to £900m in the first quarter, down from £1.5bn in the same period last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank booked an impairment charge of £2.1bn, which it said reflected its “initial estimates of the impact of the pandemic”.

The figures

The firm said that its return on tangible investment of 5.1 per cent remained “resilient” despite the situation, reflecting its diversified business model.

Attributable profit fell 40 per cent year-on-year, from £1.04bn to 600m in 2019.

Barclays UK profit before tax fell to £200m from £600m last year, while international profit slipped to £800m from £1.1bn.

Earnings per share fell back to 3.5p from 6.1p last year.

Why it’s interesting

Barclays said that the increase in impairment charges was down to £405m in loan charges and a forecast £1.2bn hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

This new baseline forecast includes £300m to cover ongoing instability in the world’s oil prices.

The firm has already cancelled its dividend for 2020, and said it would decide on future dividends policy at the year end.

The bank said it had taken significant steps already to support the government’s efforts in backing struggling British companies through the crisis.

As of the end of last week, Barclays said that it had paid out £737m in loans for the coronavirus business interruption scheme, and approved 238,000 mortgage and loan payment holidays.

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Although Barclays’ results missed some analysts’ expectations, they were resilient against a very tough economic backdrop.

“The banking sector as a whole has been among the worst affected in share price terms over the past few months and Barclays, in particular, trades meaningfully below book value.

“While many worry about Barclays’ credit card exposure, this is part of a broader offering and it was notable that the much-criticised Markets division saw a 106 per cent increase in income.

“Such diversity, added to its present capital base, is an important factor as Barclays deals with the next year or so.”

What Barclays said

Chief executive Jes Staley said: “Barclays is committed to supporting its customers, clients and the UK economy through the crisis.

“Despite the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group’s position remains robust, reflecting our diversified business model.

“An event like the Covid-19 pandemic makes everyone focus on what’s really important right now. For us, that means running the bank safely and soundly, helping our customers and clients through the difficulties they face, supporting the UK economy and the communities where we live and work, and taking care of our colleagues around the world.

