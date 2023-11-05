Backing Britain: GHD boss pledges £325m investment in UK

The boss of hair accessory maker GHD has said the company plans to invest more than £325m in the UK over the next five years.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, CEO Jeroen Temmeran, committed to doubling down on its R&D investment, all of which is spent in Britain, saying he felt “extremely positive and impressed” by the UK tech sector.

“Now is the time to invest in engineering and in-depth capabilities in technology in the UK,” he said.

GHD, short for Good Hair Day, was founded in Leeds in 2001, is best known for its hair dryers and straighteners. It has become a brand of global renown in the beauty world, after its products were used by Victoria Beckham for her show at last year’s Paris Fashion week.

The new investment will go to the company’s innovation site in Cambridge, where work will go on making more devices like the £239 Platinum+ hair straightener that it claims can discern its user’s hair type.

GHD says it will also look to harness the powers of artificial intelligence that will help its products to be “hyper-personalised”, as it looks to evolve “more into a tech beauty” company.

