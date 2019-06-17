Scripts for the execution of single trades
Advantages of AutotradingThe trading methods mentioned above are great for traders as they can trade without the need for a financial education. The time traders need to invest in the trades is minimal, and they don’t have to spend time studying and monitoring markets. The investment in terms of personal capital is minimal as well, given margin trading is available at competitive interest rates.
Key factors to generate passive income with AutotradingAlthough the process is conveniently automated, traders cannot just ‘set and forget’ their trades. A minimal degree of monitoring is still required to make sure that the strategies are generating the targeted returns.When we consider the end-to-end process of autotrading, we believe these are the key factors to succeed in autotrading, and generate a passive income using the methods mentioned above: Choosing a reliable brokerage providing access the right trading platforms. Choosing a reliable trading platform offering access to the best algorithms, trading signals, traders and strategies available.
When Copy or Mirror trading, traders have to monitor the performance of the strategies or traders they are following. They might need to switch strategy or signal providers if the performance deteriorates, or if their risk tolerance or objectives change. When using Automated trading solutions, traders need to Monitor their trading results closely and adjust their rules or fine-tune their algorithms to make sure they continue getting the maximum return on their investment. Managing risk remains a priority even when you copy the best traders. The Metatrader platform for instance offers detailed reports, so traders can review the history of their trades: measure their success and if need be and re-evaluate their strategies. All-in-all, Autotrading can help traders secure a relatively steady source of income – provided the process is set the right way. Traders also need to monitor their trading results, and adjust the rules as they go, to make sure they get the maximum return on their investment.