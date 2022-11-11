Attend a festive light show together
If a spectacular light display is what you’re after, grab your friends and head to London’s Crystal Palace Park for Lightopia: the breathtaking festival includes an array of light installations and festivities meant to enchant children and adults alike.
Picture a dragon that illuminates the surrounding trees; a 40-metre-wide, 15-metre-tall water show that features beloved Christmas imagery, including a giant Santa, Rudolf, and snowflakes; a magical forest, home to mythical winged creatures and a haunted road; and a stunning installation of snowmen, baubles and sugar canes. Save 15% on entry tickets with code LFLTPD15 at london.lightopiafestival.com/book and enjoy a Christmas day out you’ll never forget. Offer valid until 2 January 2023.