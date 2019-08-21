Astrazeneca faces setback in lung cancer trials

Astrazeneca took a blow this morning as it revealed that trials of a lung cancer drug had not lived up to hopes pinned on it.

Patients given Imfinzi with tremelimumab did not show better overall survival rates than those on standard chemotherapy, Astra said this morning.

The drugs were tested on patients in 29 countries with stage four cancer, a late stage.

The setback sent shares down 0.3 per cent this morning to 7,243p.

“We are fully committed to a deep analysis of the vast clinical and biomarker data from this trial to gain further insights to improve immuno-oncology approaches for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer,” said Jose Baselga at Astrazeneca.

Lung cancer is the most deadly cancer among men and women. It accounts for around one fifth of all deaths from the disease.