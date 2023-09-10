Astrazeneca boss Pascal Soriot considering departure next year

The chief executive of Astrazeneca, Sir Pascal Soriot, has privately told friends and advisers that he is looking to depart, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Soriot, 64, has discussed leaving the firm with a number of people, but has not yet spoken to the company board or chairman, according to the report.

The report added that he is considering leaving next year, although no firm decisions have been made.

In February Soriot was asked about whether he planned to depart AstraZeneca, to which he said: “I still feel fit so I am not about to leave any time soon.”

The boss of the FTSE 100’s largest company has had an incredibly successful career, which included developing one of the very first Covid-19 vaccines.

His departure would bring an end to his eleven year stint at the helm, in which he helped lead a massive turnaround at one of the worlds’ largest pharmaceutical conglomerates.

Astrazeneca’s market value has more than tripled to £168bn while Soriot has been in charge.

He is also currently the most well paid boss on the FTSE 100, with a pay packet of £15.3m, including a £10.5m bonus if he meets certain share price milestones.

His time at the top has not come without controversy though, with Soriot coming under fire this April for his strong criticism of UK markets, which he has described as “very unattractive for companies to invest in.”

Astrazeneca declined to comment.