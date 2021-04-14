Asda has announced plans to overhaul its in-store bakeries in a move that could put up to 1,200 jobs at risk.

The firm said that it had started a consultation with staff over the move, stressing that staff redundancies were “the last option”.

“If the proposals are enacted, the priority will be to move as many colleagues as possible into alternative roles within Asda”, the supermarket giant said in a statement.

Currently, up to 1,200 staff work at bakeries across 341 branches.

Instead of products being baked in-store, a central bakery will deliver a wider range of pre-baked goods to stores on a daily basis.

The decision follows a decline in consumer appetites for traditional loaves in favour of more speciality products, Asda said.

It is the latest in a string of plans to simplify the supermarket’s business. Back in February it said it had opened consultations with 5,000 staff as it seeks to focus on its online operation.

It added that it would create 4,500 online roles next year.

The move comes with the UK’s competition watchdog due to rule on the Issa brother’s £6.8bn takeover of Asda next week.

The CMA has set a deadline of 20 April to deliver its preliminary decision.

