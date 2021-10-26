Arden Partners share price soars after Ince takeover declared

Stock broker Arden Partners has announced a £10m ($13.8m) all-share takeover by professional-services firm Ince.

The deal is based on a premium of 40.5 per cent to Arden’s closing share price of 22 pence on the Latest Practicable Date

“This deal is an important strategic development as it secures Arden’s position as an attractive adviser and broker able to offer a wider range of services and access to a larger client base as a result of being part of a more diversified entity,” Arden chief executive Donald Brown said.

Arden share prices soared 26 per cent on Tuesday while Ince shares dropped almost 2 per cent.