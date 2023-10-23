Apple Watch Series 9 review: New gesture controls get the thumbs up

The Apple Watch Series 9 is at the vanguard of Apple’s drive to become carbon neutral

While the iPhone tends to take the plaudits when it comes to big Apple releases, the Apple Watch has adopted a more slow-and-steady approach, with iterative improvements that maintain its status as the best smart watch on the market without reinventing the wheel.

The new Series 9 doesn’t quite buck that trend but it’s the biggest leap forward for some time, with significant improvements in both hardware and software making this the most impressive new Apple Watch in years.

While you might not immediately spot the difference between this and the last generation when powered down, you certainly will when you turn it on. The screen is now 2,000 nits, the same brightness as the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and beaten only by Apple’s ‘rugged’ new Ultra 2 watch.

A new update of the WatchOS (expected to go on general release this week although available in open Beta right now) will bring another major update to Apple Watch users, enabling a whole new way of interacting with your device. Called ‘double-tap’ the new feature allows gesture controls, meaning you can perform actions like answering a call, switching off a timer, pausing your music or reading a message by double-tapping your forefinger and thumb.

This essentially means you no longer need both hands to control basic functionality (great for when you’re carrying your shopping, for example) – but more importantly, it makes the watch feel like something out of a science fiction movie, like the future is now, and you’re wearing it on your wrist.

Elsewhere long-time Apple Watch users will already know about the excellent battery life and charge time, making it a realistic ‘all day’ proposition. You’ll get at least 18 hour’s usage, meaning you can take advantage of the watch’s sleep tracking functionality; I charge it for an hour or so a day when I get to work and it’s never come close to going flat.

The Apple Watch is also at the vanguard of Apple’s drive to become carbon neutral; when paired with the brand’s sport loop strap, this one model already hits that target.

Other than that, the Series 9 is business as usual – it’s the best smart watch on the market for most users, and by far the best looking. What’s not to like?