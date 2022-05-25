Apple UK iOS economy supports 440,000 tech jobs across the country

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple announced that the UK iOS app economy has posted record growth in 2021, supporting more than 440,000 jobs.

Not only is this a boost of 21 per cent compared to 2020 levels, but it also makes the makes the UK the leading provider of iOS app economy jobs in Europe.

Indeed, the number of smaller UK developers using the App Store has grown by 40 per cent since 2019, and the marketplace currently offers 1.8 million apps and visited by approximately 600 million people each week.

Christopher Moser, Apple Senior Director of the App Store, said: “The UK is home to some of the world’s most exciting developers and I’m thrilled that the sector has continued to thrive, leading the way in Europe and supporting a record number of jobs.

“Apps developed by talented, innovative UK developers are used by millions of people to help them live, work and play. Apple is proud to play a part in their success and we look forward to supporting them as they reach new heights.”

New research from independent economists at the Analysis Group have found that developers’ earnings have increased significantly over the past two years.

While earnings for all developers have grown, revenue for smaller developers active on the App Store in 2019 increased by 113 percent over the past two years — outpacing the earnings growth of large developers by more than double.

In the UK, those small developers, defined as those making up to $1m a year and with fewer than 1 million annual downloads, saw an 84 percent in earnings since 2019.