Analyst toasts death of Russian stock market live on Moscow TV

By:

A financial analyst today toasted the death of Russia’s capital markets live on one of the country’s top business channels.

“Dear stock market, you were interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade,” he said, as he opened a bottle to offer a funeral toast to the country’s financial markets.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Russia-exposed stocks listed on UK and European stock markets tumbling.

Russia has shuttered the Moscow Stock Exchange since Monday over fears it will collapse as soon as it opens.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.