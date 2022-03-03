Analyst toasts death of Russian stock market live on Moscow TV

A financial analyst today toasted the death of Russia’s capital markets live on one of the country’s top business channels.

“Dear stock market, you were interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade,” he said, as he opened a bottle to offer a funeral toast to the country’s financial markets.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Russia-exposed stocks listed on UK and European stock markets tumbling.

Russia has shuttered the Moscow Stock Exchange since Monday over fears it will collapse as soon as it opens.