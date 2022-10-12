Amsterdam film review: An A-List cast can’t save this messy film

David O. Russell has built a reputation as a boom or bust director, with award-laden films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle alongside infamous bombs like I Heart Huckabees and Joy. But the hits are clearly enough to attract big names to new projects: his latest film, Amsterdam, has a jaw-dropping ensemble cast.

Set in the 1930s, Christian Bale and John David Washington play Burt and Harold, old war buddies and a doctor and lawyer duo who have made their way in New York. Harold is approached by Elizabeth (Taylor Swift), the daughter of a recently deceased senator, to investigate her father’s death as she suspects foul play. However, more tragedy strikes, and the two find themselves embroiled in a murder plot that involves Valerie, (Margot Robbie) a nurse the pair became close to in Amsterdam.

Boiling down the plot to a few sentences is as challenging as following it in the cinema. Russell crams as much as he can into two hours, with tones shifting as quickly as the locations. The recognisable leads talk to famous names playing bit parts (Chris Rock, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana to name but a few), but nothing is given time to digest as the camera is practically dragged to the next twist in the tale. The production values are astounding, and the actors give it their all, but too many elements are thrown at the screen to make the journey satisfying.

With pale skin and wild hair, Christian Bale delights in playing another wiry eccentric. His antics might have been too much for such a disorganised film, were it not for Washington to anchor the duo with the type of centered lead performance that has become the Tenet star’s trademark.

Robbie is a delight to watch, capturing the quirky mischief of the script while still being serious enough to give the story a sense of jeopardy. Listing the many other cast members would take too much time, but it is nice to see Robert De Niro back with his Silver Linings collaborator, playing a charismatic general.

There are at least half a dozen good ideas lurking within Amsterdam, but they all struggle for breathing room. Unleashing all his ideas on the screen results in Russell’s most vibrant film in years, but also his most inconsistent.

Amsterdam is in cinemas from 7th October. Read more film reviews on City A.M. Culture