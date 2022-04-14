Amazon denies crypto payment method rumours

Amazon chief Andy Jassy said the company will not be adding crypto as a payment method for the foreseeable future following rumours that the internet behemoth was gearing up for a rollout.

“We’re not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe over time that you’ll see crypto become bigger, he told CNBC in an interview.

It comes after City A.M. reported that Amazon was preparing to accept Bitcoin payments.

Speaking to a company insider, it was understood that this was set to be followed by Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash.

Jassy denied these rumours, but did say it could be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at some point in the future.

eBay became the first e-commerce firm last year that allowed the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles like trading cards, images or video clips on its platform.

The popularity of NFTs has exploded in the past year, with more and more people investing in them

Trading in NFTs hit $17.6bn last year, an increase of 21,000 per cent from 2020, according to data from Nonfungible.com.