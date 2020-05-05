The industry body representing global airlines has recommended passengers wear masks on flights to prevent the spread of coronavirus once flying restarts.

David Powell, medical adviser to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), said while normal seat allocation can be maintained, face masks should be worn on board.

Some major US airlines have already introduced the mandatory wearing of masks. Delta is requiring passengers wear a mask in the check-in area, boarding gate areas and onboard planes. American Airlines and United have announced similar measures for passengers and crew.

Some European airlines have started to introduce social distancing measures on flights. Lufthansa is already operating flights with the middle seats left unoccupied. Easyjet, which has grounded its entire fleet, said it will follow suit when it resumes flying.

The airline industry has been hit hard by travel restrictions and social distancing measures. Last month, IATA said the pandemic will cost airlines up to $314bn. The figure reflects a 55 per cent fall in passenger revenues year-on-year, with air traffic expected to decline by 48 per cent.

Additionally, Heathrow Airport said last week that it expects passenger numbers to fall 97 per cent, calling the outbreak a “major crisis for global aviation”.

Today Virgin Atlantic announced it will cut a third of its workforce and cease its operations at Gatwick airport in a bid to survive the current crisis. It warned that it expected it to take three years for demand to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Virgin Atlantic, which will cut 3,150 of its 10,000 strong workforce, is the latest airline to announce sweeping job cuts after Ryanair and British Airways.

