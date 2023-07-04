What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

A Better Way Forward for M&A Pipeline Management

Pipeline management – identifying, building, and managing potential targets and opportunities – is key to success for M&A dealmakers. However, the process can be extremely inefficient.

Dealmakers often rely on spreadsheets that are not purpose-built for tracking M&A opportunities, lack sophisticated automation to optimize workflows, and don’t link with other M&A technologies being used.

A frustrating problem for dealmakers

It’s frustrating. Dealmakers should be focused on value-added activities, not wasting time on (re)learning complex and costly technology, that often lacks support.

But the challenges don’t end there. Imagine managing hundreds of acquisition opportunities every year and trying to prioritize best-fit targets when documents are stored offline and manually managed. And keeping track of deals over the years is not only time-consuming but also a potential black hole due to turnover.

Moreover, teams often report pipeline progress in disparate formats and places, collaboration across the team is tricky, and extra work is needed to keep stakeholders informed.

A centralized solution

But there’s a better way. Datasite Pipeline helps dealmakers track opportunities for growth or partnership. Through it, dealmakers can:

Gain efficiencies through central management of opportunity contacts, documents, activities, and tasks.

of opportunity contacts, documents, activities, and tasks. Stay informed with easy-to-build dashboards to track and report progress in real time.

to track and report progress in real time. Evaluate and prioritize opportunities in one central place with built-in automation .

. Stay secure with advanced permission controls to easily set who sees what.

to easily set who sees what. Centralize every record on your targets so that you have a perpetual historical view into past decisions on targets.

into past decisions on targets. Move into due diligence in minutes, allowing your team to reach deal outcomes with more agility.

in minutes, allowing your team to reach deal outcomes with more agility. Unlock the full suite of M&A applications by leveraging a Datasite Cloud subscription, with additional hands-on strategic support.

About Datasite

Datasite is a leading SaaS provider for the M&A industry, empowering dealmakers around the world with the tools they need to succeed across the entire deal lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com.