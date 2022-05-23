What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 23rd May 2022

Trade the Extremes

GBP Squeeze Higher Continues

S&P 500 Teeters on Verge of a Bear Market

Markets that close 20% below its peak level are defined as being in a bear market. The S&P is 19% down from its peak but with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 27% off its highs, feels safe to say we have entered a bear market and it’s only a matter of time before the S&P joins the party.

Interesting to note though that just because the S&P may enter a bear market it doesn’t necessarily mean this will lead to a recession and further losses. Black Monday (1987), Asia crisis (1998), EMU crisis 2011 and Fed tightening (2018) all saw the S&P drop more than 20% but a recession and further losses were avoided. The question we find we are asking out loud is, does the here and now fall in the category of no recession or is one impending. Whilst the FED have gone all out in their quest to tame inflation, the supply side of the economy needs to recover if we are to avoid one. Truth be told, it’s too early to make that call. However, what seems apparent to us is that the market is exhausted. We have had 7 weeks in a row of losses, sentiment as negative as it has ever been and the S&P has put a double bottom in around 3800. Trading the extremes still feels the most apt way forward.

Crypto markets continue to consolidate and hold in for now. The resistance levels are well defined at $32k and $2200 for BTC and ETH respectively. Tough to see how crypto markets don’t just trade in the narrow ranges seen of late until we get some fresh impetus for markets to break out in either direction. With the correlation between crypto markets and traditional asset classes strengthening, we expect crypto’s direction to be determined by risk sentiment. This week we see FOMC mins (Wednesday), US GDP (Thursday) and US Core PCE (Friday) – these releases will be key in determining the next leg in markets.

On the day we would be happy to sell GBP/USD rallies toward 1.2630/50.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

﻿

﻿

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.