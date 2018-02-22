Space tourism

Life on Mars? Cornwall gets £8m to help find out

Is there life on Mars? A communications station in Cornwall has been given millions of pounds in funding to help [...]

22 February 2018
1
229
Concorde returns? Richard Branson thinks the supersonic travel era is back

Could we see a new Concorde take to the skies? Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson thinks so. [...]

14 February 2018
17
2,868
London to lag rest of UK economy in 2018 says the Institute of Directors

Economic growth in London will fall behind the average in the rest of the UK, according to predictions for British [...]

16 January 2018
10
209
Four entrepreneurs trying to win the space race

As Elon Musk vows to head into Mars in the next few years, space travel is no longer just for the movies. Companies [...]

29 September 2017
5
303
UK aerospace will fly higher thanks to space tourism

The likes of 3D printing and space tourism look set to send the UK's aerospace industry soaring to new heights. [...]

11 April 2017
3
250
Goldman Sachs wants to mine asteroids (and maybe crash the world economy)

Goldman Sachs is going beyond the final frontier and wants to mine for valuable resources… in space. [...]

7 April 2017
15
908
UK commercial spaceflight just came a step closer to blast-off

Ambitious plans to develop the UK's commercial spaceflight sector are nearing take-off with fresh multi-million [...]

9 February 2017
4
305
Elon Musk's totally nuts mission to Mars in nine crazy numbers

Not content with pushing the boundaries for transport on earth with Tesla, prolific entrepreneur Elon Musk is [...]

28 September 2016
341
Elon Musk just went on a mini rant about the SpaceX Falcon fireball

Tesla founder and tech-world entrepreneur Elon Musk has been on a mini-rant today about the explosion that engulfed [...]

9 September 2016
2
229
The SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed Facebook's first satellite

A SpaceX rocket has exploded during pre-launch testing, destroying Facebook's first satellite which was due to [...]

1 September 2016
3
194
The six ways tech will change our lives in the next 20 years

We're hurtling towards a world that's free of cold hard cash and we'll see virtual reality doctors in the future, [...]

20 June 2016
9
975
Trump, Thiel and space travel: Three things we learned from Jeff Bezos

One of the most successful entrepreneurs of the modern world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has spoken candidly on [...]

1 June 2016
3
156
How the government can put rocket boosters beneath the UK space industry

In a day dominated by pomp and pageantry, there was a surprising amount for techies to get excited about in [...]

19 May 2016
15
651
Space tourism, driverless cars and drones set for Queen's Speech lift off

New plans for driverless cars on Britain's roads are to be announced in the Queen's speech this week, as are [...]

15 May 2016
15
576
SpaceX's Mars mission: Does space travel now belong to the private sector?

Gone are the days when space was the playground of the Cold War superpowers. As launch costs tumble, it is increasingly [...]

29 April 2016
20
1,180

