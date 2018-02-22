Is there life on Mars? A communications station in Cornwall has been given millions of pounds in funding to help [...]
Could we see a new Concorde take to the skies? Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson thinks so. [...]
Economic growth in London will fall behind the average in the rest of the UK, according to predictions for British [...]
As Elon Musk vows to head into Mars in the next few years, space travel is no longer just for the movies. Companies [...]
The likes of 3D printing and space tourism look set to send the UK's aerospace industry soaring to new heights. [...]
Goldman Sachs is going beyond the final frontier and wants to mine for valuable resources… in space. [...]
Ambitious plans to develop the UK's commercial spaceflight sector are nearing take-off with fresh multi-million [...]
Not content with pushing the boundaries for transport on earth with Tesla, prolific entrepreneur Elon Musk is [...]
Tesla founder and tech-world entrepreneur Elon Musk has been on a mini-rant today about the explosion that engulfed [...]
A SpaceX rocket has exploded during pre-launch testing, destroying Facebook's first satellite which was due to [...]
We're hurtling towards a world that's free of cold hard cash and we'll see virtual reality doctors in the future, [...]
One of the most successful entrepreneurs of the modern world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has spoken candidly on [...]
In a day dominated by pomp and pageantry, there was a surprising amount for techies to get excited about in [...]
New plans for driverless cars on Britain's roads are to be announced in the Queen's speech this week, as are [...]
Gone are the days when space was the playground of the Cold War superpowers. As launch costs tumble, it is increasingly [...]
