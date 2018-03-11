Mobility

Intel could launch bid for tech company Broadcom

Intel could launch a bid for US tech company Broadcom in a bid to scupper its pursuit of chipmaker Qualcomm. [...]

11 March 2018
Airbus cuts production putting 3,700 jobs at risk

Up to 3,700 jobs are at risk at Airbus after the manufacturer announced it will reduce the production of two of [...]

7 March 2018
We have some way to go, but optimism about diversity and inclusion is due

I am constantly impressed by how financial organisations and industry bodies dedicate time and resources to promoting [...]

27 February 2018
Brands are better positioned than ever to create a better future

The theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress is creating better futures. [...]

26 February 2018
Citymapper's launched a carpooling service that's a minicab-bus hybrid

Citymapper is launching an on-demand carpooling service in the capital that's part minicab, part bus, after [...]

21 February 2018
London's one of the smartest cities in the world

London has been named as one of the world's top "smart cities" along with Singapore and Barcelona. [...]

13 February 2018
Didi Chuxing is partnering with 12 auto giants on a car-sharing platform

Chinese ride-hailing behemoth Didi Chuxing announced today that it has launched a car-sharing platform alongside [...]

7 February 2018
BP's invested in an electric car charging startup

BP is turning to a tech startup, making an investment in the maker of mobile charging points for electric cars. [...]

30 January 2018
Jaguar Land Rover has plunged $3m into a driverless taxi startup

The UK's biggest car maker has backed a startup that is working on driverless car technology.  [...]

11 January 2018
Uber rival Taxify launches in Lisbon as London wait continues

A European startup hoping to take on Uber and which last year found its launch in London stalled by regulators, [...]

11 January 2018
Daimler has invested in innovative British mapping startup What3Words

Daimler has taken a stake in an innovative British mapping startup that created an entirely new postcode system [...]

10 January 2018
Looking back at a year of progress and paralysis in diversity and inclusion

Alan Joyce and Donald Trump. Two white men that have defined diversity and inclusion this year. [...]

19 December 2017
Full speed ahead: More cash for tech in Budget

Fresh cash has been promised to boost the uptake of electric cars on Britain's roads and to develop new regulation for [...]

22 November 2017
Citymapper runs into TfL’s innovation buffer over licence application

One of the UK’s top startups is the latest to have its ambitions thwarted by London’s transport regulator, [...]

21 November 2017
Uber just snapped up thousands of driverless cars from Volvo

Uber has snapped up thousands of driverless cars from Volvo in the latest demonstration that the technology is [...]

20 November 2017
Millions promised for driverless cars, AI and 5G in Budget

The chancellor is expected to unveil a flurry of announcements to progress artificial intelligence, driverless [...]

19 November 2017
The company making London's black cabs has bought a flying car startup

The company which makes London’s iconic black cabs is getting into the flying car business. [...]

15 November 2017
Tackling the UK's illiteracy epidemic

The UK has a growing literacy and social mobility crisis. [...]

15 November 2017
Lyft's finally hit the accelerator on international expansion plans

Ride-hailing startup Lyft has unveiled its intensions for expanding outside the US for the first time just weeks [...]

13 November 2017
Dyson's electric car will have driverless elements

Sir James Dyson has said the company's electric cars will have "some driverless in it" and will be completely [...]

12 November 2017
Why the regulators care about diversity

Most people who get involved in diversity issues have a personal reason. [...]

10 November 2017
A self-driving shuttle crashed on its very first day on the road

Things don't always run smoothly when it comes to technology, especially when that technology is the kind that's [...]

9 November 2017
Watch: Uber's vision for flying cars revealed

Uber says its vision for flying cars are closer to take off after a deal with Nasa to work on a system for managing [...]

8 November 2017
Look, no humans! Google's self-driving car fleet hits roads without drivers

Google's fleet of self-driving cars have hit the roads without a human driver for the first time. [...]

7 November 2017
London’s no longer the UK’s leading smart city

Bristol has overtaken London as the UK’s leading smart city a new index reveals. [...]

23 October 2017
Alphabet just backed Lyft in a $1bn funding round

Alphabet has led a $1bn investment in ride-hailing app Lyft, even though it's also an investor in its rival Uber. [...]

19 October 2017
Google's building its own smart city in Toronto. Why not London next?

Google's parent company Alphabet is building its own city, where it will tackle some of the most pressing issues [...]

18 October 2017
Taxify pulls up in Paris after London puts breaks on Uber rival

A ride-hailing startup looking to take on Uber is launching in Paris just weeks after the breaks were put on [...]

5 October 2017
The 16 stocks UBS believes will be the biggest winners from driverless cars

The rise of the robotaxi - fleets of futuristic looking autonomous cars carrying people around cities and beyond - [...]

5 October 2017
We can solve the productivity puzzle by investing in people

Philip Hammond visited Manchester on this month, aiming to relaunch the Northern Powerhouse, the centrepiece of [...]

29 September 2017
