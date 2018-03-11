Intel could launch a bid for US tech company Broadcom in a bid to scupper its pursuit of chipmaker Qualcomm. [...]
Up to 3,700 jobs are at risk at Airbus after the manufacturer announced it will reduce the production of two of [...]
I am constantly impressed by how financial organisations and industry bodies dedicate time and resources to promoting [...]
The theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress is creating better futures. [...]
Citymapper is launching an on-demand carpooling service in the capital that's part minicab, part bus, after [...]
London has been named as one of the world's top "smart cities" along with Singapore and Barcelona. [...]
Chinese ride-hailing behemoth Didi Chuxing announced today that it has launched a car-sharing platform alongside [...]
BP is turning to a tech startup, making an investment in the maker of mobile charging points for electric cars. [...]
The UK's biggest car maker has backed a startup that is working on driverless car technology. [...]
A European startup hoping to take on Uber and which last year found its launch in London stalled by regulators, [...]
Daimler has taken a stake in an innovative British mapping startup that created an entirely new postcode system [...]
Alan Joyce and Donald Trump. Two white men that have defined diversity and inclusion this year. [...]
Fresh cash has been promised to boost the uptake of electric cars on Britain's roads and to develop new regulation for [...]
One of the UK’s top startups is the latest to have its ambitions thwarted by London’s transport regulator, [...]
Uber has snapped up thousands of driverless cars from Volvo in the latest demonstration that the technology is [...]
The chancellor is expected to unveil a flurry of announcements to progress artificial intelligence, driverless [...]
The company which makes London’s iconic black cabs is getting into the flying car business. [...]
The UK has a growing literacy and social mobility crisis. [...]
Ride-hailing startup Lyft has unveiled its intensions for expanding outside the US for the first time just weeks [...]
Sir James Dyson has said the company's electric cars will have "some driverless in it" and will be completely [...]
Most people who get involved in diversity issues have a personal reason. [...]
Things don't always run smoothly when it comes to technology, especially when that technology is the kind that's [...]
Uber says its vision for flying cars are closer to take off after a deal with Nasa to work on a system for managing [...]
Google's fleet of self-driving cars have hit the roads without a human driver for the first time. [...]
Bristol has overtaken London as the UK’s leading smart city a new index reveals. [...]
Alphabet has led a $1bn investment in ride-hailing app Lyft, even though it's also an investor in its rival Uber. [...]
Google's parent company Alphabet is building its own city, where it will tackle some of the most pressing issues [...]
A ride-hailing startup looking to take on Uber is launching in Paris just weeks after the breaks were put on [...]
The rise of the robotaxi - fleets of futuristic looking autonomous cars carrying people around cities and beyond - [...]
Philip Hammond visited Manchester on this month, aiming to relaunch the Northern Powerhouse, the centrepiece of [...]
Content tagged with "Mobility "