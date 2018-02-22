European Space Agency

Life on Mars? Cornwall gets £8m to help find out

Life on Mars? Cornwall gets £8m to help find out

Is there life on Mars? A communications station in Cornwall has been given millions of pounds in funding to help [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
229
UK firms are "being excluded" from European space contracts due to Brexit

UK firms are "being excluded" from European space contracts due to Brexit

British firms are being "excluded" from bidding for lucrative space contracts due to concerns over Brexit, aerospace [...]

21 November 2017
Shares
34
Views
2,010
Here's what the UK must do to enable the next generation of astronauts

Here's what the UK must do to enable the next generation of astronauts

The United Kingdom is a nation of explorers. [...]

29 August 2017
Shares
25
Views
371
Britain is still reaching for the stars

Britain is still reaching for the stars

The UK is known the world over as a nation of explorers: from Sir Walter Raleigh to David Livingstone, Sir Ranulph [...]

5 June 2017
Shares
10
Views
656
Rosetta spacecraft makes successful crash landing

Rosetta spacecraft makes successful crash landing

The Rosetta probe, sent into space to collect data about a comet, has completed its 12-year mission with a crash-landing. [...]

30 September 2016
Shares
2
Views
125
UK space sector enters orbit with a 250 per cent increase in jobs

UK space sector enters orbit with a 250 per cent increase in jobs

The UK's space industry is fast climbing into orbit with a huge leap in the number of jobs being advertised by [...]

12 April 2016
Shares
24
Views
602
A massive European mission to Mars is blasting off right now

A massive European mission to Mars is blasting off right now

European scientists are right now shooting a rocket into space from the deserts of Kazahkstan with the ambitious [...]

14 March 2016
Views
359
Watch live: Tim Peake is about to go on a spacewalk

Watch live: Tim Peake is about to go on a spacewalk

Astronaut Major Tim Peake will become the first British astronaut (rather than British person working as a US [...]

15 January 2016
Shares
2
Views
321
ISS astronauts receive presents just in time for Christmas

ISS astronauts receive presents just in time for Christmas

Time Peake and his team at the International Space station (ISS) have received their presents just in time for [...]

23 December 2015
Shares
1
Views
112
Watch astronauts spacewalk at the International Space Station

Watch astronauts spacewalk at the International Space Station

Two astronauts based at the International Space Station (ISS) are currently walking in space. Wearing their astronaut [...]

21 December 2015
Shares
1
Views
839
Why the UK space industry is about to take off

Why the UK space industry is about to take off

All eyes have been on a desert in Kazakhstan this week. Baikonur Cosmodrome has seen the launch of the first [...]

16 December 2015
Shares
1
Views
348
Here's what it takes to be an astronaut with Nasa

Here's what it takes to be an astronaut with Nasa

If you felt a surge of jealousy while watching Tim Peake make his way to the International Space Station (ISS) [...]

16 December 2015
Shares
20
Views
647
The UK's space industry is heading for the stars

The UK's space industry is heading for the stars

The UK is finally catching up with its European neighbours in the global space industry. [...]

15 December 2015
Views
111
Tim Peake takes off: What you need to know about the mission

Tim Peake takes off: What you need to know about the mission

British astronaut Tim Peake is currently heading skyward aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, heading beyond the Earth's [...]

15 December 2015
Views
367
UK space industry to live long and prosper

UK space industry to live long and prosper

Today marks an historic day for British science, innovation and space investment. It is the day that Tim Peake [...]

15 December 2015
Shares
6
Views
657

Content tagged with "European Space Agency"