European Space Agency

Is there life on Mars? A communications station in Cornwall has been given millions of pounds in funding to help [...]
British firms are being "excluded" from bidding for lucrative space contracts due to concerns over Brexit, aerospace [...]
The United Kingdom is a nation of explorers. [...]
The UK is known the world over as a nation of explorers: from Sir Walter Raleigh to David Livingstone, Sir Ranulph [...]
The Rosetta probe, sent into space to collect data about a comet, has completed its 12-year mission with a crash-landing. [...]
The UK's space industry is fast climbing into orbit with a huge leap in the number of jobs being advertised by [...]
European scientists are right now shooting a rocket into space from the deserts of Kazahkstan with the ambitious [...]
Astronaut Major Tim Peake will become the first British astronaut (rather than British person working as a US [...]
Time Peake and his team at the International Space station (ISS) have received their presents just in time for [...]
Two astronauts based at the International Space Station (ISS) are currently walking in space. Wearing their astronaut [...]
All eyes have been on a desert in Kazakhstan this week. Baikonur Cosmodrome has seen the launch of the first [...]
If you felt a surge of jealousy while watching Tim Peake make his way to the International Space Station (ISS) [...]
The UK is finally catching up with its European neighbours in the global space industry. [...]
British astronaut Tim Peake is currently heading skyward aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, heading beyond the Earth's [...]
Today marks an historic day for British science, innovation and space investment. It is the day that Tim Peake [...]
