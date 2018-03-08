Bitcoin (BTC)

Fintech leaders predict ethereum's market cap will surpass bitcoin's

Finder.com, a price comparison website, predicts that 2018 will be a big year for ethereum. [...]

8 March 2018
Bitcoin hovers around $10,000 as regulators crack down

Bitcoin is sitting just above the $10,000 mark after yesterday dropping by more than $1,000 in an hour as regulators [...]

8 March 2018
Bitcoin just climbed above a "critical" level

Bitcoin has climbed back above the "critical" $11,000 level this morning. [...]

2 March 2018
The Winklevoss twins say bitcoin will "disrupt" gold

The Winklevoss twins have argued bitcoin is a better asset than gold and is still "underappreciated". [...]

1 March 2018
This Westminster-based suit company is now accepting cryptcurrencies

Artefact London, a custom suit company that made the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 List, is now accepting cryptocurrency [...]

1 March 2018
Bitcoin climbs above $10k, but the rise might not last

Bitcoin rose back above $10,000 today after falling below the psychologically important level yesterday, but analysts [...]

23 February 2018
France says cryptocurrency derivatives come under Mifid II regulation

Authorities in France are cracking down on cryptocurrencies after deciding cryptocurrency derivatives" fall [...]

22 February 2018
The Treasury Select Committee has launched a probe into cryptocurrencies

The Treasury Select Committee will today launch an inquiry into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and distributed [...]

22 February 2018
This Aim-listed investment firm has backed Telegram's ICO

An investment firm listed on London's alternative market has invested in the initial coin offering of messaging [...]

21 February 2018
This investment advisor is warning to stay away from cryptocurrencies

An investment adviser has warned against investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid growing interest [...]

21 February 2018
Here's how you can avoid getting burnt in the cryptocurrency revolution

Investing in cryptocurrency is not for the faint-hearted – a fact that has become increasingly apparent over [...]

20 February 2018
S&P: Retail investors will be biggest losers of bitcoin bubble bursting

A total collapse of cryptocurrencies would hit retail investors hardest and leave global banks largely unscathed [...]

19 February 2018
WhatsApp rival Telegram raises $850m in ICO

A controversial messaging app that rivals WhatsApp has raised millions of dollars by issuing its own version [...]

18 February 2018
Bitcoin is holding on to its gains, hovering around $10,000

Bitcoin was holding on to gains this morning, hovering around $9,800 a day after it reached $10,000 for the first [...]

16 February 2018
Bitcoin hits $10,000 as cryptocurrencies recover on bullish sentiment

Bitcoin has crossed the key $10,000 hurdle after a series of sharp declines throughout the start of the year [...]

15 February 2018
This startup is about to make paying with bitcoin loads easier

Having trouble spending your bitcoin?  [...]

15 February 2018
Bitcoin jumps back above $9,000

Bitcoin has shot back over $9,000 today for the first time since the beginning of the month. [...]

14 February 2018
People getting divorced are now fighting over bitcoin

Forget the plush pad, wine cellar or luxury car lot - bitcoin is now being fought over by divorcing couples. [...]

14 February 2018
£4bn is being laundered through cryptocurrencies

Criminals are funnelling billions of pounds of cash through bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies according to [...]

12 February 2018
Bitcoin is rising back towards $9,000

Bitcoin is heading back up towards $9,000 after the cryptocurrency weathered a rough start to the year. [...]

12 February 2018
Government websites have secretly been mining bitcoin

Government websites in the UK and US, including those belonging to the data regulator and the Student Loans Company, [...]

12 February 2018
Bitcoin is yo-yoing

Bitcoin continues to yo-yo after a particularly rough month for the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency, [...]

11 February 2018
France and Germany's finance heads call for bitcoin crackdown

France and Germany's finance ministers and head bankers have called on G20 leaders to intervene in the murky world [...]

9 February 2018
ECB official: Bitcoin is like a gold rush with no gold

A top official at the European Central Bank has warned that the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is [...]

8 February 2018
Bitcoin just dipped below $6,000

The price of bitcoin briefly dipped below $6,000 early on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency sell off continued. [...]

6 February 2018
Michelle Mone is launching her own cryptocurrency to back tech startups

Fresh from offering luxury apartments in Dubai to buyers with bitcoin, bra tycoon and baroness Michelle Mone is [...]

6 February 2018
Bitcoin is below $7k at its lowest since November amid a credit card ban

The price of bitcoin has slumped more than 10 per cent to a three-month low today as cryptocurrencies face attacks [...]

5 February 2018
Lloyds Bank bans bitcoin and other cryptocurrency credit card purchases

Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]

5 February 2018
Big banks decline to follow Lloyds lead on bitcoin credit card bans

Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]

5 February 2018
Now a challenger bank is banning bitcoin credit card purchases

Challenger bank Virgin Money has banned the purchase of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin on its credit cards, joining [...]

5 February 2018
