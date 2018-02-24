Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a record annual profit

Berkshire Hathaway, the business headed up by legendary investor Warren Buffett, today reported a record annual [...]

24 February 2018
422
Warren Buffett has upped his stake in Apple again

Billionaire Warren Buffett has upped his stake in Apple, making the tech company Berkshire Hathaway's biggest [...]

15 February 2018
432
BlackRock looking to spread into private investment with $10bn fund

BlackRock, the American investment funds giant, has decided to make a move into the private markets. [...]

8 February 2018
16
714
We need active and opinionated investors more than ever

Among the most famous bets made by stock-pickers in recent times was Warren Buffett’s million-dollar wager, [...]

7 February 2018
1
181
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan join forces to solve US healthcare

Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan are forming an unlikely partnership to launch a new [...]

30 January 2018
192
The future of bitcoin: How crypto is touted to trade going forward

Not a day goes by when we don’t hear about the frolickings of bitcoin. [...]

16 January 2018
35
5,036
Warren Buffett believes bitcoin will "come to a bad ending"

The so-called Oracle of Omaha has become the latest high-profile investor to weigh in on bitcoin - as he gave [...]

10 January 2018
53
2,701
Berkshire Hathaway "A" shares hit $300,000 for the first time

The Class A shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway broke through $300,000 for the first time today. [...]

18 December 2017
1
139
Doubts about 'value investing' have returned to their pre-dotcom crash high

Is legendary investor Warren Buffett losing his golden touch? [...]

18 December 2017
25
1,257
Is it still possible to find value in retail stocks?

With the wider market so clearly out-of-love with the retail sector in general, it should come as no surprise [...]

23 August 2017
5
346
Sempra Energy snatches Oncor from Warren Buffett's grasp with $9.45bn deal

Sempra Energy has agreed a $9.45bn (£7.34bn) deal to buy Oncor, snatching the power transmission company from [...]

21 August 2017
4
129
14 years of returns: history’s lesson for investors

The temptation among investors is to stick to what you know. That is no bad thing. It is a strategy championed [...]

20 June 2017
6
877
EasyJet founder Sir Stelios signs up to give away majority of his wealth

EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is among the 14 new signatories to commit to the Giving Pledge, joining [...]

30 May 2017
733
2,586
Woodford's fund three years on: Were investors right to follow him?

There are few names in the investment world that ever come close to being household. [...]

16 May 2017
1
2,533
Six things we learned from Warren Buffett this weekend

The sage of Omaha Warren Buffett took to the stage at the Berkshire Hathaway annual general meeting along with [...]

7 May 2017
3
334

