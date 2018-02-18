Richard Branson

Richard Branson says India is planning to build a Hyperloop

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson has said that authorities in India plan to build a super high speed Hyperloop [...]

18 February 2018
Concorde returns? Richard Branson thinks the supersonic travel era is back

Could we see a new Concorde take to the skies? Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson thinks so. [...]

14 February 2018
These are the top 5 business people influencing our workwear choices

Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and self-made millionaires have changed the way people dress for work, as a new study [...]

27 January 2018
Virgin Trains re-stocks Daily Mail after intervention by Richard Branson

Virgin Trains will be re-stocking the Daily Mail after an intervention by Sir Richard Branson. [...]

15 January 2018
Can Virgin stay on track after rail controversies?

Over the past few months, various parts of Virgin’s rail operation have faced controversy. [...]

10 January 2018
Richard Branson hits back at East Coast rail "bailout" criticism

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson today hit back at criticism of the government's East Coast rail "bailout", [...]

5 January 2018
The Kensington Roof Gardens is closing after 37 years

It survived two direct hits from enemy bombers during World War Two, but now one of the capital's most iconic [...]

3 January 2018
Richard Branson is becoming chairman at Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin entrepreneur Richard Branson is taking up a top leadership position at Virgin Hyperloop One, the transportation [...]

18 December 2017
Oh, balls: Richard Branson reignites painful bet with Willie Walsh

One of the most high profile rivalries of the skies was reignited yesterday, threatening the manhood – and [...]

12 December 2017
The new Concorde? JAL has invested $10m in supersonic jet startup Boom

Boom Supersonic, the jet startup which is working with Richard Branson to build a Concorde-style passenger plane, [...]

5 December 2017
Virgin Money reboots business banking plans after UK economy "resilience"

Virgin Money today set out a "refreshed" strategic plan, targetting £5bn in small business banking deposits within [...]

16 November 2017
Richard Branson is getting involved with Saudi Arabia's mega city project

It would be something of an understatement to say Richard Branson is a busy man. [...]

26 October 2017
Richard Branson was almost scammed out of $5m

It turns out it isn't just the elderly and vulnerable who fall victim to online scams: it happens to billionaires [...]

17 October 2017
Richard Branson's Virgin just got involved in Hyperloop

Richard Branson is jumping on the Hyperloop train, the transport concept which could reduce the time it takes [...]

12 October 2017
Richard Branson reveals Brexit has cost "tens of millions of pounds"

One of Britain's most successful entrepreneurs has revealed that Brexit has cost his business "tens of millions [...]

1 October 2017
