JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon hits out at Trump's proposed steel tariff

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has blasted President Donald Trump's plan to impose a steep tariff on steel and [...]

8 March 2018
This US investment bank CEO says it could move 4,000 jobs out of Britain

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has reiterated a warning that the US investment bank could move thousands jobs [...]

25 January 2018
Trump's tax cut prompts JP Morgan to hike wages by $15 to $18 per hour

US investment bank JP Morgan Chase has come out as one of the latest winners from President Trump's tax cuts, [...]

23 January 2018
JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon receives a record pay package of $29.5m

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has received a $29.5m (£21.2m) pay package for 2017, up more than five per cent from [...]

19 January 2018
JP Morgan posts $143m loss tied to Poundland owner Steinhoff

JP Morgan has reported an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, but posted a huge loss on a loan [...]

12 January 2018
Now Jamie Dimon says he regrets calling bitcoin a "fraud"

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has now said he regrets calling bitcoin a "fraud". [...]

9 January 2018
Beware Bitcoin’s bite -crypto-currency futures could be a deadly investment

Deutsche Bank has raised serious concerns about the risk posed to the global financial system by Bitcoin. It’s [...]

13 December 2017
JP Morgan greets increased clarity on Brexit after Dimon meeting with PM

JP Morgan greeted increased clarity on the government’s aims on Brexit after its boss Jamie Dimon today met [...]

8 November 2017
Editor's Notes: Corbyn's party will come for the City of London Corporation

There has been much talk of the Corbynite faction of the Labour party taking over constituencies and party machinery [...]

13 October 2017
JP Morgan and Citigroup kick off earnings season with rising revenues

Two of America’s biggest banks beat analyst expectations in third-quarter results announced today, despite falling [...]

12 October 2017
The Tories may be out of new ideas but some old ones need defending

These days, politics is often likened to The Thick Of It, the wonderful satire of party politics, hapless MPs [...]

5 October 2017
Jamie Dimon is still talking down cryptocurrencies

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon has warned that tighter government regulation on cryptocurrencies is imminent. [...]

23 September 2017
Jamie Dimon faces market abuse report after his comments about bitcoin

Blockswater, an algorithmic liquidity provider, has filed a market abuse report against Jamie Dimon for "spreading [...]

21 September 2017
Yo-yoing prices show Bitcoin is no cash cow

The price of Bitcoin is like Boris Johnson: unpredictable. The cryptocurrency has enjoyed a spell in the sun in [...]

21 September 2017
Editor's Notes: City takes Brexit deal search into its own hands

The chancellor addressed the first annual dinner of the newly formed UK Finance body on Wednesday. [...]

15 September 2017
