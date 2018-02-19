You might be hard-pressed to identify anyone sat on the front row at Mulberry’s spring/summer fashion show last [...]
Burberry reported solid growth for the first half of the year yesterday, but its shares closed down almost 10 [...]
Burberry's new chief executive set out his vision for the company's growth this morning, as it revealed a modest increase [...]
The spotlight is on Burberry's new chief executive to deliver a strategy for taking the brand forward amid an [...]
Shares in Burberry fell today after Christopher Bailey, its chief creative officer who also acted as the fashion [...]
Burberry chief creative officer and former CEO Christopher Bailey said this morning that Brexit is an "enormous" [...]
Almost a third (31.5 per cent) of Burberry shareholders have voted against the company's remuneration plan. [...]
Burberry has come under fire for handing an "excessive" pay award to its outgoing chief executive. [...]
Burberry profits took a dive in the year to the end of March, it said today, as chief executive Christopher Bailey [...]
Fashion darling Burberry's shares jumped today after reports that Belgium's richest man has snapped up a three [...]
Outgoing Burberry CEO, Christopher Bailey, has received 215,000 shares in the business, with a total value of [...]
Burberry said today its revenues had increased in the three months to 31 December, and it welcomed a return to [...]
Burberry today confirmed Marco Gobbetti is set to become the boss of the company this summer as part of the company's [...]
Burberry reported plummeting profits in the first half of the year - but added that the fall in sterling had pushed [...]
