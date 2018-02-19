Christopher Bailey

So what exactly is the point of fashion week?

You might be hard-pressed to identify anyone sat on the front row at Mulberry’s spring/summer fashion show last [...]

19 February 2018
Updated: Why shares in Burberry are down again

Burberry reported solid growth for the first half of the year yesterday, but its shares closed down almost 10 [...]

10 November 2017
Christopher who? Burberry's new CEO pushes forward on transformation plans

Burberry's new chief executive set out his vision for the company's growth this morning, as it revealed a modest increase [...]

9 November 2017
Investors look to Burberry's new boss for hints on fresh creative direction

The spotlight is on Burberry's new chief executive to deliver a strategy for taking the brand forward amid an [...]

6 November 2017
Christopher Bailey is bowing out of Burberry

Shares in Burberry fell today after Christopher Bailey, its chief creative officer who also acted as the fashion [...]

31 October 2017
Former Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey: Brexit is "enormous" opportunity

Burberry chief creative officer and former CEO Christopher Bailey said this morning that Brexit is an "enormous" [...]

15 September 2017
Breaking: almost a third of Burberry shareholders vote against Bailey's pay

Almost a third (31.5 per cent) of Burberry shareholders have voted against the company's remuneration plan. [...]

13 July 2017
Burberry faces shareholder revolt over "excessive" pay for outgoing boss

Burberry has come under fire for handing an "excessive" pay award to its outgoing chief executive. [...]

9 July 2017
Burberry profits fall as Christopher Bailey prepares to step back

Burberry profits took a dive in the year to the end of March, it said today, as chief executive Christopher Bailey [...]

18 May 2017
Burberry shares jump after Belgium's richest man snaps up stake

Fashion darling Burberry's shares jumped today after reports that Belgium's richest man has snapped up a three [...]

28 February 2017
£3.5m share bonus for outgoing Burberry CEO

Outgoing Burberry CEO, Christopher Bailey, has received 215,000 shares in the business, with a total value of [...]

31 January 2017
Burberry is back in fashion in Asia as revenues grow in third quarter

Burberry said today its revenues had increased in the three months to 31 December, and it welcomed a return to [...]

18 January 2017
Burberry has confirmed the start date of new chief exec Marco Gobbetti

Burberry today confirmed Marco Gobbetti is set to become the boss of the company this summer as part of the company's [...]

16 January 2017
Burberry profits fall 24 per cent despite Brexit boost

Burberry reported plummeting profits in the first half of the year - but added that the fall in sterling had pushed [...]

9 November 2016
Use Nobel-winning insights – not anecdote – to guide executive pay reform

The 2016 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics was awarded yesterday to Harvard’s Oliver Hart and MIT’s Bengt [...]

10 October 2016
