Unilever (ULVR)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 3894.50p Today's change: +0.37%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 3894.50p 5 day change: +2.8%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 3894.50p 6 month change: -12.53%

Contact details

Address: Port Sunlight, Wirral, Merseyside, United Kingdom
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.unilever.com

Company information

Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever supplies a whole range of household names from Dove soap, Liptons Tea, Vaseline and Persil. Recently abandoned its dual board structure.

Krafty move: Unilever shareholders condemn potential relocation from London

Krafty move: Unilever shareholders condemn potential relocation from London

Top shareholders in Marmite maker Unilever have hinted that they may object to a possible relocation of the company’s [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,013
Officials in London and Rotterdam tussle over future of Unilever HQ

Officials in London and Rotterdam tussle over future of Unilever HQ

UK officials are in talks with Unilever to convince the consumer goods giant to keep its headquarters in London. [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
835
Big, bold, and bionic: The future of commerical creativity

Big, bold, and bionic: The future of commerical creativity

Last week, heads turned again in Adland, as Unilever marketer Keith Weed became the latest industry name to threaten [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
363
Unilever threatens to pull advertising spend with tech giants

Unilever threatens to pull advertising spend with tech giants

One of the world's biggest advertisers is threatening to slash the amount of cash it spends with tech companies if [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
2,158
Views
2,722
Unilever's growth binge is paying off in higher sales

Unilever's growth binge is paying off in higher sales

Consumer goods giant Unilever bolstered its sales with a debt-fuelled buying spree last year, beating the expectations [...]

1 February 2018
Views
264
UK leads the pack as European buyout activity hits highest level since 2007

UK leads the pack as European buyout activity hits highest level since 2007

In a year which saw Brexit negotiations grind on while a number of European countries held elections, private [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
272
Views
941
Here's why shares in Fever-Tree are up (again)

Here's why shares in Fever-Tree are up (again)

Shares in mixer maker Fever-Tree briefly rose 18 per cent this morning on the back of takeover rumours and positive [...]

19 January 2018
Views
635
Colman's Mustard production is leaving Norwich after 200 years

Colman's Mustard production is leaving Norwich after 200 years

A two centuries-old link between Norwich and Colman's Mustard will come to an end in 2019, after Unilever announced [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
13
Views
1,155
Butter late than never: Unilever has finally sold its spreads business

Butter late than never: Unilever has finally sold its spreads business

Shares in Unilever finished 1.3 per cent higher after it said it had finally sold its global spreads business [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
7
Views
596
Final offers for Unilever's spreads division are to be handed in this week

Final offers for Unilever's spreads division are to be handed in this week

The more than £6bn sale of Unilever's spreads division is fast approaching as bidders prepare formal offers, [...]

10 December 2017
Shares
9
Views
1,804
Unilever commits to keeping London listing but delays HQ decision

Unilever commits to keeping London listing but delays HQ decision

Consumer goods giant Unilever today announced it will maintain its stock market listing in London but has delayed [...]

28 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
649
Uni-leaving: CEO Paul Polman is on his way out of Unilever

Uni-leaving: CEO Paul Polman is on his way out of Unilever

​Consumer goods giant Unilever has kicked off a race for one of the most coveted jobs in the industry beginning [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
2,826
Views
7,339
CVC re-enters the race for Unilever's spreads business

CVC re-enters the race for Unilever's spreads business

The £6.5bn auction of Unilever's spreads division has moved onto the next phase. [...]

3 November 2017
Views
1,514
WPP boss Martin Sorrell: Global CEOs are paying shareholders too much

WPP boss Martin Sorrell: Global CEOs are paying shareholders too much

WPP boss Martin Sorrell today took a potshot at the short-term outlook taken by global chief execs – an approach [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,533
Mayor-backed London venture capital fund has helped create 700 jobs

Mayor-backed London venture capital fund has helped create 700 jobs

Five years on from when MMC Ventures established its London-focused fund, the venture capital firm has revealed [...]

26 October 2017
Shares
16
Views
615

Content tagged with "Unilever"