Address: Ogier House, The Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7921 5000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7928 2728
Website: www.unitedbusinessmedia.com

United Business Media provides publishing services largely to the healthcare, technology and financial services industries. The group also provides market research and news distribution services.

Informa's revenues have rocketed after a buying spree

Business intelligence and events group Informa posted a major growth in revenue this morning, as preparations [...]

28 February 2018
Informa has agreed a £3.9bn deal for UBM

Informa, the FTSE 100 publishing and events company, has agreed a £3.9bn takeover of conference organiser UBM. [...]

30 January 2018
This month has been the strongest January on record for megadeals

A flurry of megadeals has made this month the strongest January on record for massive mergers and acquisitions [...]

22 January 2018
Informa makes £3.8bn bid for rival UBM to create events giant

Publisher and events company Informa has made a £3.8bn offer for rival UBM to create the world’s largest [...]

17 January 2018
FTSE 100 firm Informa in talks to buy London events rival UBM in £3bn deal

London-headquartered publisher and events company Informa is in talks to buy rival UBM in a deal which could be [...]

16 January 2018
City Moves for 3 October 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover professional services, real estate and events. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

3 October 2017
UBM buys Allworld for almost $500m

Event organiser UBM is to buy Asian exhibitions company Allworld for $485m (£382.55m) in cash, in an effort [...]

13 December 2016
Operations for bosses leaves UBM rudderless

BRITISH events group UBM announced yesterday it would be without its chairman and chief executive officer for [...]

8 January 2015
UBM in talks for £550m takeover of US Advanstar

Events and information giant UBM yesterday confirmed it is in takeover talks with US trade show organiser Advanstar, [...]

19 September 2014
UBM builds up events with deal for Mexican construction show

MARKETING company UBM yesterday added to its Mexican business by acquiring Expo CIHAC from the Mexican construction [...]

13 May 2014
De La Rue chief moves to UBM in shock departure

THE CHIEF executive of bank note printer De La Rue is stepping down to take up the top role at media giant UBM, [...]

26 February 2014
UBM and De La Rue see shares fall after director upheaval

Directorate changes are seeing shares slide this morning.  [...]

25 February 2014
Hedge fund takes stake as UBM continues chief executive search

HENGISTBURY Investment Partners, the hedge fund set up in 2011 by The Children’s Investment Fund former senior [...]

27 January 2014
UBM chief to leave for McGraw-Hill in March

UBM CHIEF executive David Levin will complete his departure from the events and information group on 1 March when [...]

14 January 2014

