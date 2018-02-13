SoftBank

Watch: A headless robot can now open doors for you

First they could play chess, then they could dance around (on wheels) and balance on one foot, but the latest [...]

13 February 2018
Japan warns firms will leave UK after Brexit if trade barriers hit profits

Japan's ambassador to the UK issued a stark warning to the Prime Minister today, saying companies would be forced [...]

8 February 2018
Softbank raises eyebrows with talks to buy a slice of Swiss Re

Softbank has raised eyebrows after a confirmation it is in talks with Swiss Re about taking a minority stake [...]

8 February 2018
A popular messaging app is making a major move into fintech and bitcoin

The bitcoin boom continues... [...]

31 January 2018
Softbank plots digital payments raid with plans for Paypal rival

Japanese technology giant Softbank is planning to create a global digital payments system that could rival giants [...]

28 January 2018
SoftBank is backing one of Europe's most valuable startups

Another day, another SoftBank startup investment. [...]

14 January 2018
Uber's ex-CEO is selling almost a third of his stake in the firm for £1.4bn

Travis Kalanick, the former chief executive of Uber, is selling almost one third of his 10 per cent stake in the [...]

5 January 2018
Softbank shareholders give Uber deal the green light

A consortium led by Japan's Softbank has agreed to buy a 17 per cent stake in Uber, after shareholders approved [...]

29 December 2017
Uber agrees multi-billion dollar Softbank deal

Uber has struck a deal with Japanese tech giant Softbank for a multi-billion dollar investment into the ride-sharing [...]

13 November 2017
Uber's targeting 2019 for an IPO and is confident SoftBank deal will happen

Uber is pencilling in 2019 for an IPO with board members now agreeing on the target date its newly installed [...]

9 November 2017
Uber’s CEO saga could threaten its clean-up

Starting a new job is never easy. This is true for anybody, even Dara Khosrowshahi, the new chief executive of [...]

3 October 2017
Softbank's unicorn startup funding spree continues: This time, Slack

Softbank has ploughed more cash into another "unicorn" startup, this time, Slack. [...]

18 September 2017
Softbank has just jumped on the bike-sharing bandwagon

Mammoth technology conglomerate Softbank is to help launch a bike-sharing revolution in Japan. [...]

9 August 2017
SoftBank IS interested in investing in Uber... or its rival

SoftBank could make an investment in Uber, the troubled ride-hailing app which is currently lacking a chief executive, [...]

7 August 2017
It’s time for a British mega-fund

Earlier this summer, SoftBank invested $500m in Improbable, the largest round of venture financing in British [...]

21 July 2017
Deliveroo's heading for unicorn territory with SoftBank investment talks

One of the UK's star tech startups, Deliveroo, is on the verge of becoming a so-called unicorn, with SoftBank in [...]

2 July 2017
SoftBank buys robot maker Boston Dynamics from Google's Alphabet

Japan's SoftBank has bought robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet, the parent company of Google, for [...]

9 June 2017
SoftBank's stake in Nvidia has been revealed (and it's sizeable)

Japan's SoftBank has been revealed as the fourth largest shareholder in Nvidia with a stake estimated to be worth [...]

24 May 2017
It's official: SoftBank's raised $93bn for its massive new investment fund

It's official: The world's biggest ever investment fund has closed. [...]

21 May 2017
Not impossible: Virtual reality firm Improbable bags $500m in funding

City-based UK tech startup Improbable last night said it had scored $502m (£389m) in new investment led by [...]

12 May 2017
Softbank seeks merger of Snapdeal and Flipkart

Japan's Softbank is seeking to merge two of India's largest e-commerce businesses, Snapdeal and Flipkart, in a [...]

9 April 2017
Part of British chipmaker Arm to be sold to Saudi-backed Softbank fund

Softbank is reportedly selling part of newly acquired British chipmaker Arm to its Saudi-backed investment fund. [...]

8 March 2017
A startup sprouting up across London could be getting a massive investment from Softbank

A startup that seems to be on almost every corner in the centre of London these days could be about to land a [...]

31 January 2017
