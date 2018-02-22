All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 94.05p Today's change: -3.04%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 94.05p 5 day change: +0.64%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 94.05p 6 month change: -16.47%
Address: Serco House, 16 Bartley Wood Business Park, Bartley Way, Hook, Hampshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1256 745 900
Fax: +44 (0) 1256 744 111
Website: www.serco.com
Global service company Serco manages research laboratories, local education authorities, leisure centres and prisons. Its business also includes the operation of London's Docklands Light Railway and air traffic control towers in the Middle East and across America.
The boss of outsourcing giant Serco has urged the government to make sweeping changes in the way it uses private [...]
Outsourcer Serco has pushed down the price it is due to pay for healthcare contracts from bust services group [...]
Services group Serco has announced two purchases this morning: it's snapped up a book of contracts from rival [...]
The chief operating officer of Serco Group is stepping down after 12 years with the FTSE 250 firm - and four years [...]
Outsourcer Serco's shares were on the rise this morning as the FTSE 250-listed company held its nerve on full-year [...]
Criminal tagging firm Serco has won a AU$2.6bn (£1.5bn) contract to operate what will be Australia's largest [...]
Serco's share price plummeted over 18 per cent after the FTSE 250 firm posted a 14 per cent fall in profits [...]
Shares in outsourcing company Serco popped yesterday after it said it had been named as the prefered bidder for [...]
Serco shares closed up 10.28 per cent to 130.90p today, after the outsourcer hiked its profit forecast for the [...]
The accountancy watchdog today launched an investigation into Deloitte over the audit of Serco Group, off the [...]
Serco jumped after the outsourcer hiked its earnings forecasts for this year, citing several longer and more [...]
Prime Minister David Cameron has come under fire from Leave campaigners after he reportedly wrote to business [...]
Six in 10 Brits believe Freedom of Information (FOI) laws should apply to companies receiving taxpayers' money [...]
Is the iceberg-bound supertanker that is outsourcing giant Serco finally turning around? The company said this [...]
Shares in troubled outsourcer jumped nearly three per cent to 129.2p in early trading after it displayed Churchillian [...]
Content tagged with "Serco Group"