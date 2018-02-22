Serco Group (SRP)

Contact details

Address: Serco House, 16 Bartley Wood Business Park, Bartley Way, Hook, Hampshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1256 745 900
Fax: +44 (0) 1256 744 111
Website: www.serco.com

Company information

Global service company Serco manages research laboratories, local education authorities, leisure centres and prisons. Its business also includes the operation of London's Docklands Light Railway and air traffic control towers in the Middle East and across America.

Serco soars as boss Soames calls for sweeping service sector changes

Serco soars as boss Soames calls for sweeping service sector changes

The boss of outsourcing giant Serco has urged the government to make sweeping changes in the way it uses private [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,760
Serco has wangled down the price of Carillion healthcare contracts by £20m

Serco has wangled down the price of Carillion healthcare contracts by £20m

Outsourcer Serco has pushed down the price it is due to pay for healthcare contracts from bust services group [...]

14 February 2018
Views
706
Serco buys contracts portfolio from Carillion and acquires US defence firm

Serco buys contracts portfolio from Carillion and acquires US defence firm

Services group Serco has announced two purchases this morning: it's snapped up a book of contracts from rival [...]

24 October 2017
Shares
86
Views
1,675
Serco's COO is stepping down after four years of commuting from the US

Serco's COO is stepping down after four years of commuting from the US

The chief operating officer of Serco Group is stepping down after 12 years with the FTSE 250 firm - and four years [...]

20 October 2017
Views
544
Serco shares rise on "reassuringly dull" first half

Serco shares rise on "reassuringly dull" first half

Outsourcer Serco's shares were on the rise this morning as the FTSE 250-listed company held its nerve on full-year [...]

3 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
602
Serco locks in £1.5bn deal to operate Australia's largest prison

Serco locks in £1.5bn deal to operate Australia's largest prison

Criminal tagging firm Serco has won a AU$2.6bn (£1.5bn) contract to operate what will be Australia's largest [...]

20 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
157
Here's why Serco shares have tanked despite meeting forecasts

Here's why Serco shares have tanked despite meeting forecasts

Serco's share price plummeted over 18 per cent after the FTSE 250 firm posted a 14 per cent fall in profits [...]

22 February 2017
Shares
2
Views
2,072
Serco lands £600m contract with Barts Health NHS Trust in London

Serco lands £600m contract with Barts Health NHS Trust in London

Shares in outsourcing company Serco popped yesterday after it said it had been named as the prefered bidder for [...]

22 September 2016
Views
594
Serco shares jump 16 per cent as it swings to profit

Serco shares jump 16 per cent as it swings to profit

Serco shares closed up 10.28 per cent to 130.90p today, after the outsourcer hiked its profit forecast for the [...]

4 August 2016
Views
270
Accountancy watchdog launches probe into Deloitte over Serco audit

Accountancy watchdog launches probe into Deloitte over Serco audit

The accountancy watchdog today launched an investigation into Deloitte over the audit of Serco Group, off the [...]

8 June 2016
Views
845
Serco shares jump after it hikes profit forecasts

Serco shares jump after it hikes profit forecasts

Serco jumped after the outsourcer hiked its earnings forecasts for this year, citing several longer and more [...]

25 May 2016
Views
549
Cameron slammed over Serco "stitch up" letter

Cameron slammed over Serco "stitch up" letter

Prime Minister David Cameron has come under fire from Leave campaigners after he reportedly wrote to business [...]

17 May 2016
Shares
38
Views
3,085
Companies should comply with FoI laws, public believe

Companies should comply with FoI laws, public believe

Six in 10 Brits believe Freedom of Information (FOI) laws should apply to companies receiving taxpayers' money [...]

8 February 2016
Shares
5
Views
294
Serco investors: Looking a gift horse in the mouth?

Serco investors: Looking a gift horse in the mouth?

Is the iceberg-bound supertanker that is outsourcing giant Serco finally turning around? The company said this [...]

7 December 2015
Shares
3
Views
749
Serco shares jump as losses beat expectations

Serco shares jump as losses beat expectations

Shares in troubled outsourcer jumped nearly three per cent to 129.2p in early trading after it displayed Churchillian [...]

11 August 2015
Shares
6
Views
578

