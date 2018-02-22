RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 635.20p Today's change: +0.16%

Price: 635.20p 5 day change: +0.79%

Price: 635.20p 6 month change: -1.29%

Address: 20 Fenchurch Street, London, England
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7111 7000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7111 7451
Website: www.rsagroup.com

RSA Insurance Group (formerly Royal & Sun Alliance) was formed by the merger of Royal Insurance and Sun Alliance in 1996. It ranks among the leading UK insurers focussing on general insurance and operating in 28 countries though it actively continues to reduce its presence in the US.

RSA hikes dividend as it grows premiums and profits

Insurer RSA reported an increase in premiums, profit and earnings for 2017, despite what boss Stephen Hester [...]

22 February 2018
RSA share price dips as it reveals impact of recent hurricanes

Insurer RSA booked a £50m loss over the recent hurricanes in the US and Caribbean, but said markets were "largely [...]

2 November 2017
"Earnings then dividends": RSA defends policy after shares slide

Insurance giant RSA has defended a cautious approach to shareholder payouts that disappointed investors. [...]

2 August 2017
RSA hikes dividend as profits rise 78 per cent in first half

RSA has hiked its dividend after reporting a jump in profits during the first half of the year. [...]

2 August 2017
What will the UK's largest insurers reveal in the coming week?

Aviva could deliver a surprise gift to investors when it reports its half-year figures on Thursday. [...]

30 July 2017
RSA picks Luxembourg for EU headquarters

Insurance giant RSA has picked Luxembourg as the location of its new EU headquarters. [...]

5 June 2017
EY: Robots can lead to more 20-something partner promotions

Big Four auditor EY wants to use robots to streamline workloads and enable millennials to be fast-tracked to [...]

21 May 2017
RSA's Hester: Ministers must commit to solving £6bn discount rate debacle

New ministers must crackdown on the £6bn discount rate debacle after the General Election, RSA chief executive [...]

4 May 2017
RSA's Stephen Hester: Turnaround? Nope, nowadays we're just doing better

RSA’s boss has revealed the secret of the firm’s success: the 2013 crisis that led to nearly a third being [...]

23 February 2017
How City analysts reacted to RSA's stellar 2016

RSA was pretty chipper this morning about its annual results. [...]

23 February 2017
RSA smashes expectations as chief exec Hester says turnaround is complete

RSA has reported profit and earnings growth in 2016, surpassing analyst expectations with a set of results that [...]

23 February 2017
RSA shares rise at the open as it disposes of £834m "book of nasties"

RSA announced this morning it has signed contracts to dispose of £834m of UK legacy insurance liabilities to [...]

8 February 2017
RSA share price ticks up with strong second quarter

Insurers RSA claim they are on course for another bumper year after posting a big jump in operating profits and [...]

4 August 2016
Former Zurich boss commits suicide

Former Zurich Insurance chief executive Martin Senn has committed suicide, five months after he left the Swiss [...]

30 May 2016
Stephen Hester's got another role

​Former Royal Bank of Scotland boss and current boss of RSA Insurance Group Stephen Hester has got another [...]

25 May 2016
