All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 635.20p Today's change: +0.16%
Price: 635.20p 5 day change: +0.79%
Price: 635.20p 6 month change: -1.29%
Address: 20 Fenchurch Street, London, England
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7111 7000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7111 7451
Website: www.rsagroup.com
RSA Insurance Group (formerly Royal & Sun Alliance) was formed by the merger of Royal Insurance and Sun Alliance in 1996. It ranks among the leading UK insurers focussing on general insurance and operating in 28 countries though it actively continues to reduce its presence in the US.
