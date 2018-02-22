All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 276.40p Today's change: +2.37%
Price: 276.40p 5 day change: +1.88%
Price: 276.40p 6 month change: -13.19%
Address: Saint David's Park, Ewloe, Chester, United Kingdom
Phone: 44-0124-4665700
Fax: 44-0124-4398753
Website: www.moneysupermarket.com
Moneysupermarket.com is a price comparison website for financial services such as insurance and banking. The company also operates the travelsupermarket.com website.
