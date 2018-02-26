Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]
Microsoft is the latest company eyeing up London's hot shot startups with a $20m (£14.3m) investment in a new [...]
Top execs across the world have no idea what a cyber attack could cost them, according to research released today. [...]
When considering threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), the focus usually rests on two. [...]
A flurry of earnings from the world's biggest tech companies are this week expected to show consumer and investor [...]
The march of artificial intelligence continues... [...]
Taking business lessons from a country famous for cross-eyed birds and Moomins might seem eccentric. [...]
It has been a fantastic year so far to be a technology investor. [...]
Over the past few years there has been a shift in the way large corporations view innovation. Common characteristics [...]
"Neither Redbox nor Netflix are even on the radar screen in terms of competition.” Those are the words of Jim [...]
Businesses could be facing a major challenge when it comes to adopting new technology: people. [...]
The world is seeing a worrying backlash against the freedoms of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people. [...]
Of the six most valuable companies in the world, five are tech firms, whose worth is embodied less in physical [...]
Apple, Microsoft and Samsung are "moving in the wrong direction" when it comes to sustainable product design according [...]
