DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]

26 February 2018
1
341
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
1
743
Microsoft opens Shoreditch startup space

Microsoft is the latest company eyeing up London's hot shot startups with a $20m (£14.3m) investment in a new [...]

22 February 2018
7
1,166
Most global firms have no clue what a cyber attack will cost them

Top execs across the world have no idea what a cyber attack could cost them, according to research released today. [...]

16 February 2018
2
246
Training AI to be unbiased must be a priority, not an afterthought

When considering threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), the focus usually rests on two. [...]

9 February 2018
58
644
The "big tech" backlash has yet to reach Wall Street

A flurry of earnings from the world's biggest tech companies are this week expected to show consumer and investor [...]

28 January 2018
1
271
Robot bookworms? AI can now read as well as humans

The march of artificial intelligence continues... [...]

16 January 2018
243
Business lessons from the land of Angry Birds, Nokia and Clash of Clans

Taking business lessons from a country famous for cross-eyed birds and Moomins might seem eccentric. [...]

5 December 2017
87
834
Investing in disruption: Is the US tech boom a bubble?

It has been a fantastic year so far to be a technology investor. [...]

28 November 2017
12
264
The evolution of corporate innovation through working with startups

Over the past few years there has been a shift in the way large corporations view innovation. Common characteristics [...]

22 November 2017
46
675
Don’t get disrupted: The trials and tribulations of tapping new tech

"Neither Redbox nor Netflix are even on the radar screen in terms of competition.” Those are the words of Jim [...]

7 November 2017
20
491
The way businesses are adopting technology is totally spooking staff

Businesses could be facing a major challenge when it comes to adopting new technology: people. [...]

31 October 2017
7
512
How global companies are leading the way on LGBTI inclusion

The world is seeing a worrying backlash against the freedoms of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people. [...]

30 October 2017
19
883
The future may be powered by data, but it must be piloted by humans

Of the six most valuable companies in the world, five are tech firms, whose worth is embodied less in physical [...]

24 October 2017
37
392
Ranked: How green are the world's biggest tech companies?

Apple, Microsoft and Samsung are "moving in the wrong direction" when it comes to sustainable product design according [...]

17 October 2017
12
441

