All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 67.29p Today's change: -0.31%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 67.29p 5 day change: +0.06%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 67.29p 6 month change: +3.55%
Address: The Mound, Edinburgh, Registered in Scotland no 95000
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7626 1500
Fax:
Website: www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
Formed in 2009 following acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds TSB, Lloyds Banking Group is one of the largest domestic banks in the UK focused on retail and commercial financial services. The part-nationalised company operates through a variety of well-known brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows.
Lloyds Banking Group this morning launched its £1bn share buyback programme, unveiled at its full-year results [...]
Key documents surrounding Lloyds Business Support Unit (BSU) are set to be revealed in a £55m legal battle [...]
Lawyers acting for Lloyds Banking Group investors in a £550m legal action over its handling of the 2008 purchase [...]
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]
Lloyds Banking Group and accountants PwC face a £55m legal battle with a motor dealership which will allege they [...]
The Terminator has inflicted a £3bn hit on Britain’s biggest banks after a national advertising campaign forced [...]
Lloyds Banking Group has become the latest UK lender to reveal its gender pay gap. [...]
If Bill Murray had played a banker rather than a TV weatherman in Groundhog Day, he may well have been cast as [...]
Lloyds Banking Group today bombarded investors with a rise in profits which nevertheless missed estimates, a £1bn [...]
Lloyds Banking Group today launched a new £3bn investment in a three-year strategy of upgrading the bank's digital [...]
Lloyds Bank annual profits leapt by almost a quarter despite a jump in PPI payouts. [...]
Lloyds Banking Group will unveil plans for a £1bn share buyback tomorrow along with boosted bonus payouts to [...]
Investors will be on tenterhooks this week to see if Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has returned to profit for the [...]
Standard Life Aberdeen was today dealt a blow after being stripped of £109bn of assets it manages on behalf of [...]
Lloyds Banking Group is to be the first FTSE 100 group to set a formal target to make its senior staff more ethnically [...]
Content tagged with "Lloyds Banking Group"