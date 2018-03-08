Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 67.29p Today's change: -0.31%

Price: 67.29p 5 day change: +0.06%

Price: 67.29p 6 month change: +3.55%

Address: The Mound, Edinburgh, Registered in Scotland no 95000
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7626 1500
Fax:
Website: www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Formed in 2009 following acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds TSB, Lloyds Banking Group is one of the largest domestic banks in the UK focused on retail and commercial financial services. The part-nationalised company operates through a variety of well-known brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows.

Lloyds kicks off £1bn share buyback programme

Lloyds Banking Group this morning launched its £1bn share buyback programme, unveiled at its full-year results [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
15
Views
4,211
Key Lloyds BSU documents to be revealed in High Court case

Key documents surrounding Lloyds Business Support Unit (BSU) are set to be revealed in a £55m legal battle [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
837
Lawyer in Lloyds HBOS investor action asks judge to send "firm message"

Lawyers acting for Lloyds Banking Group investors in a £550m legal action over its handling of the 2008 purchase [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
775
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
743
Lloyds and PwC face £55m court case from motor dealer

Lloyds Banking Group and accountants PwC face a £55m legal battle with a motor dealership which will allege they [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
12
Views
3,079
The Terminator delivers £3bn hit to big banks as PPI costs rise further

The Terminator has inflicted a £3bn hit on Britain’s biggest banks after a national advertising campaign forced [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
21
Views
14,785
Now Lloyds Bank has published its gender pay gap

Lloyds Banking Group has become the latest UK lender to reveal its gender pay gap. [...]

23 February 2018
Views
5,976
Bank on a new jockey being in the Lloyds saddle next year

If Bill Murray had played a banker rather than a TV weatherman in Groundhog Day, he may well have been cast as [...]

22 February 2018
Views
2,117
Lloyds profits increase: Here's how the analysts reacted

Lloyds Banking Group today bombarded investors with a rise in profits which nevertheless missed estimates, a £1bn [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
9,323
Lloyds announces £3bn investment in new digital strategy

Lloyds Banking Group today launched a new £3bn investment in a three-year strategy of upgrading the bank's digital [...]

21 February 2018
Views
2,254
Lloyds profits jump despite increased PPI bill

Lloyds Bank annual profits leapt by almost a quarter despite a jump in PPI payouts. [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
4,037
Lloyds to reveal £1bn share buyback and boost bonus payouts to £415m

Lloyds Banking Group will unveil plans for a £1bn share buyback tomorrow along with boosted bonus payouts to [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
6,890
RBS teeters on edge of profits for first time in a decade

Investors will be on tenterhooks this week to see if Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has returned to profit for the [...]

18 February 2018
Views
2,106
Standard Life Aberdeen slumps after losing £109bn of Scottish Widows assets

Standard Life Aberdeen was today dealt a blow after being stripped of £109bn of assets it manages on behalf of [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
6,738
Lloyds has set a target for ethnic diversity in its workforce

Lloyds Banking Group is to be the first FTSE 100 group to set a formal target to make its senior staff more ethnically [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
279
Views
1,037

