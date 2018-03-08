JP Morgan Chase

JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon hits out at Trump's proposed steel tariff

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has blasted President Donald Trump's plan to impose a steep tariff on steel and [...]

8 March 2018
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan join forces to solve US healthcare

Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan are forming an unlikely partnership to launch a new [...]

30 January 2018
This US investment bank CEO says it could move 4,000 jobs out of Britain

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has reiterated a warning that the US investment bank could move thousands jobs [...]

25 January 2018
Trump's tax cut prompts JP Morgan to hike wages by $15 to $18 per hour

US investment bank JP Morgan Chase has come out as one of the latest winners from President Trump's tax cuts, [...]

23 January 2018
JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon receives a record pay package of $29.5m

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has received a $29.5m (£21.2m) pay package for 2017, up more than five per cent from [...]

19 January 2018
JP Morgan posts $143m loss tied to Poundland owner Steinhoff

JP Morgan has reported an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, but posted a huge loss on a loan [...]

12 January 2018
Trump's tax changes on agenda as US bank earnings season kicks off

JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the first of the US banking behemoths who will kick off a new earnings [...]

7 January 2018
US bankers retain lead over British in battle of the bonuses

The London offices of US banks have been paying their senior bankers considerably more than British lenders according [...]

5 January 2018
What will quantum computing do for banking? JP Morgan's about to find out

JP Morgan will begin exploring the potential of quantum computing and how it might be applied to trading strategies, [...]

14 December 2017
Beware Bitcoin’s bite -crypto-currency futures could be a deadly investment

Deutsche Bank has raised serious concerns about the risk posed to the global financial system by Bitcoin. It’s [...]

13 December 2017
The five banks most prepared for artificial intelligence, according to UBS

US banks are the most prepared to handle the potential disruption of artificial intelligence to their business, new [...]

28 November 2017
JP Morgan's tapping a UK fintech startup for fixed income trading insight

Investment banking giant JP Morgan is tapping a UK fintech startup to help it delve into its treasure trove [...]

23 October 2017
JP Morgan has acquired a fintech startup

JP Morgan has splashed some cash on fintech, acquiring US online payments provider WePay. [...]

18 October 2017
JP Morgan and Citigroup kick off earnings season with rising revenues

Two of America’s biggest banks beat analyst expectations in third-quarter results announced today, despite falling [...]

12 October 2017
US bank earnings season starts with earnings growth expected

Wall Street investors expect US banking giants to confirm earnings growth across the board in figures to be revealed [...]

8 October 2017
