All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1580.50p Today's change: +1.12%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1580.50p 5 day change: +2.63%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1580.50p 6 month change: +3.1%
Address: 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.experianplc.com
Experian is a global business services company, operating in four main areas: Credit Services; Decision Analytics; Marketing Solutions; Interactive. The group is perhaps best known for its credit checking operation that enables consumers to identify their credit score. Headquartered in Dublin, Experian was formerly part of the GUS group until being demerged in October 2006.
British consumers expecting another jump in the Bank of England’s interest rates are rushing to lock in fixed-rate [...]
The UK has a growing literacy and social mobility crisis. [...]
A massive data breach at US credit checking agency Equifax may have toppled its boss and left millions of customers' [...]
The capital has the highest level of credit card debt of all the cities in Britain, according to a new analysis [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond last month announced Charlotte Hogg’s appointment as deputy governor for markets and [...]
The average price of unleaded petrol across the country rose above 115p yesterday, reaching 115.15p, according [...]
The fall in the value of sterling and a rise in oil prices could push the average price of petrol above 115p [...]
T-Mobile boss John Legere said last night that he was "incredibly angry" about news that 15m of the company's [...]
Data company Experian yesterday posted a five per cent rise in first-quarter revenue in the UK, with particularly [...]
One word sums up Experian’s growth during the last financial year: sluggish. [...]
Three business heavyweights were yesterday hired as non-executive directors on the court of the Bank of [...]
Experian, the credit rating company, has reported an 11 per cent contraction in like for like revenues in Latin [...]
EXPERIAN, the credit-checking and data group, warned yesterday that the World Cup is likely to dent its trading [...]
BRITAIN’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 2.12 points at 6,796.44 points yesterday, hindered by a drop [...]
EXPERIAN has announced two new faces for its top management team, following the promotion of former chief financial [...]
Content tagged with "Experian"